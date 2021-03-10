A new larger, slightly more powerful Nintendo Switch will be unveiled later this year.
This new Switch model will include a 7-inch, 720p-resolution Samsung OLED display that will serve as an improvement over the current 6.2-inch Switch screen and 5.5-inch Switch Lite screen. The switch to OLED will also provide image quality improvements for the hybrid console.
In addition to a better handheld display, the new Switch will come with a more powerful dock that will support 4K graphics in console mode. It’s worth noting that this new Switch won’t be powerful enough to natively render 4K graphics, but will use NVidia’s proprietary DLSS (Deep Learning Sub Sampling) system, which upconverts the native resolution of a game to display it at 4K. The system has gained traction in the last two years, and offers amazing results in image quality and performance gains. Even on the most powerful graphics cards on the market, it provides the additional help needed to display games like “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Control” in 4K with ray-tracing abilities.
The OLED display will help the Switch with its other enduring problem — battery life. Battery technology has been slow to catch up with the ever-growing power consumption of the newest technological devices. The more powerful a system is, the more battery it uses. The Switch’s battery life has shown declines over the lifespan of the console, rendering some of the oldest consoles relatively limited in their portable capabilities. Samsung’s OLED screen will draw less power, allowing for a longer battery life.
Sales of the Switch have shown no signs of slowing down, even as Sony and Microsoft bring even more powerful competitors to the race. The Switch was relatively underpowered compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and that gap has only widened with the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But sales have not been affected, thus far. Nintendo actually enjoyed one of its best years yet over the last 12 months — thanks, in part, to the pandemic and quarantine last summer.
But Nintendo doesn’t want to end up in a situation like it did with the Wii, where sales fell off a cliff while the company still readied its successor, the maligned Wii U. The Wii was the fastest selling console of all time until it hit a wall, and sales plummeted. If Nintendo can remedy the biggest complaints people have with the console at the moment — chiefly, it’s dated graphical capabilities — there’s a chance it could keep the system going for another several years, while the company moves forward with a true successor.
Nintendo has admittedly been mum whenever the idea of a Switch revision has been broached. This new remodel will not be a completely new console, but rather a more powerful refresh, similar to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. The dock will allow it to display games in 4K, but whether that is purely upconverting games with their current graphics, or whether it will include additional power to improve graphics and performance is undetermined. The Switch has been a great piece of hardware, but it is starting to show its age, as more games push the hardware to its limits.
If reports are correct, the new Switch will be unveiled some time later this year. Production is supposed to begin in July, which points to a mid-fall release schedule. As with everything over the past year, Covid could impact those plans. But at the moment, it seems Nintendo is positioned to enter the holiday shopping season with a new remodel that could be positioned alongside the Switch Lite as an option for families this year.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.