COLUMN: 'MultiVersus' fighter to shut down indefinitely in June
Courtesy photo

“MultiVersus” will go down in history as a cautionary reminder of the predatory nature of many games-as-a-service titles.

The Warner Bros. themed platform fighter released in a “beta” form last July, setting player records with 153,000 peak concurrent players on Steam — the most of any fighter on the service. This month, the average player count has dropped to 537. This week, developer PlayerFirst announced in an unprecedented move that “MultiVersus” would be shut down for the foreseeable future in order to continue development for a relaunch some time in 2024. Today, all of the money players invested in battle passes, the founder’s packs and individual characters is being flushed away.