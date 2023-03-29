COLUMN: 'MultiVersus' fighter to shut down indefinitely in June

“MultiVersus” will go down in history as a cautionary reminder of the predatory nature of many games-as-a-service titles.
The Warner Bros. themed platform fighter released in a “beta” form last July, setting player records with 153,000 peak concurrent players on Steam — the most of any fighter on the service. This month, the average player count has dropped to 537. This week, developer PlayerFirst announced in an unprecedented move that “MultiVersus” would be shut down for the foreseeable future in order to continue development for a relaunch some time in 2024. Today, all of the money players invested in battle passes, the founder’s packs and individual characters is being flushed away.
“MultiVersus” will officially go offline June 25, but will be delisted from digital storefronts on April 4. Anyone who downloads the game before that date will be able to play it offline in local play against bots or individuals. But no purchases or unlocks will be available from the date the game goes offline. Battle pass progress will also cease then, as well. Any characters that are still locked will remain locked and will not be purchasable.
The developer promises this development is only temporary as it plans to “relaunch” the game in early 2024. That’s doubtful. Warner Bros. is a company in serious debt after it was spun off from AT&T and merged with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav has been tasked with investors to cull $3 billion in debt over the next three years. The movie division has been hit especially hard over the last six months, and now it appears the video game division is being eyeballed. “Hogwarts Legacy” did absolute gangbusters, showing the company there is promise of profit in the video game industry, but it’s obvious “MultiVersus” was not profitable. This development combined with the rumored significant delay of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Zaslav and his people might be taking a much closer look at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and for good reason. It’s been poorly managed for years and “MultiVersus” is a perfect example.
This is a title that launched last year riding a tremendous wave of hype and excitement. I even hyped it as a great alternative to “Super Smash Bros.” and its rumored roster looked to be something special. But Player First Games never did anything with the foundation of the game. The characters never fully felt unique from each other at any high level of play. Hit boxes and collision detection remained terrible, despite constant promises of improvements. The chaotic nature of the two-versus-two matches quickly devolved into chaos, rather than strategic battles like in other platform fighters.
Some of these issues were overlooked for the novelty of the roster, but rumored fighters never materialized. Even the developer’s promised content road map was constantly readjusted or simply abandoned. The game remains bare bones more than a year after launch. It’s no wonder people abandoned it in droves. It tried too hard to completely cater to the competitive crowd, committing the same mistake as Capcom with “Street Fighter V’s” initial release. It also never featured deep enough combat and mechanics to entice “Super Smash Bros.” players for long, even as promises for new mechanics were often bandied, but never followed up on.
The battle pass grind only continued to get worse as Player First continued tweaking and reducing the payout of credits for completing matches and made challenges more difficult. The concept of a free-to-play fighter is fine on paper, but it’s hard to say “MultiVersus” pulled it off well. It illustrates another pitfall of these games-as-a-service titles that are more focused on earning money from players than providing a fun, engaging experience not designed around addictive borderline-gambling mechanics.
But the real insult of this situation is how Player First Games is ready to simply sunset the game for an extended period of time with the promise of relaunching it next year. The concept of an early access or beta title being released is nothing new. Many online-focused titles release in such a state and then constantly update until they are feature complete. The best selling game of all time, “Minecraft,” is the poster child for such a release strategy. At no point do these games ever go offline during their beta or early access period before launching again later. It’s never been done. That the game is also being delisted from digital storefronts, even as a free-to-play title, is even more suspicious.
Hopefully everyone who invested money in “MultiVersus” played their share of the game and enjoyed their time. There’s zero guarantee it will return from its sunset on June 25, so there’s no point in purchasing anything between now and then. If you were hoarding any shards or character unlock tokens, now is a good time to cash them all in and enjoy what you can, if the game still functions. Let this be a warning for getting involved in future games-as-a-service titles. They’re never about being fun. They’re all about trying to hook their financial hooks into customers.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.