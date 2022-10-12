The memories are as fresh today as they were 30 years ago — the now-unfamiliar smell of a combination of cigarette smoke and pizzas cooking in the oven; the loud clash of bowling balls against pins on the hardwood floors; the various sounds of classic arcade games being endlessly fed with quarters by ever-growing crowds of children, teenagers and young adults; and one piece of dialogue that defined a generation of fighting games and arcade titles: “Finish him!”
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Mortal Kombat,” the ultra-violent fighter that took arcades across the country by storm, almost assuredly traumatized thousands of people and helped lead to the creation of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board with its blood and gore and over-the-top fatalities that saw characters brutally murder others with decapitations, explosions and body maiming. It was amazing.
It’s hard to explain to younger generations just how amazing the arcade experience was during my youth in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. These days, places like Dave and Busters, Round 1 and Main Event have overtaken the classic arcades with massive machines focused on experience and flashy animations designed to siphon money from plastic cards in dollars, not cents. Thirty years ago, an arcade experience only cost a quarter. It might not buy you much time in games like “X-Men” or “Golden Axe,” which were designed to separate a fool from his money more quickly than others. But fighter games were something different. They turned children, teens and adults into legends. Whereas games released in the earlier ‘80s were designed for players to top score boards, fighter games like “Street Fighter” and the aforementioned “Mortal Kombat” created entire tournaments within themselves. Standing by and watching two players face off, only for someone to walk up and slam their quarter down on the cabinet to call winner. When one person went on an undefeated streak, they became a hero — or a villain — to the crowd that would grow to watch the fight. There’s been nothing like it — especially in these post-pandemic times.
“Mortal Kombat” was different than other fighters because it focused less on flashy combos and deep mechanics that pushed some away from “Street Fighter II,” and was more on accessible. This opened the door for more people to enjoy a game that spent less time punishing them for not being skilled and more time letting them play out enjoyable power fantasy games. The brilliant combination of gore and ‘80s Asian exploitation B-movie aesthetics created a franchise that endures still today.
Characters like colored ninjas, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, have become household names — even for those who don’t play video games. Little did people know at the time, so many clone characters across the early games of the “Mortal Kombat” franchise were merely ways for the developers to maximize their resources. Developers didn’t have the unlimited budgets of today and had to be creative with squeezing the most content out of their games. But in doing so, “Mortal Kombat” created some of the most memorable characters ever.
Another defining aspect of the game was its secret moves. No one knew how to pull off a fatality at first. Few knew how to pull off special moves, like Scorpion’s spear throw or Raiden’s lighting grab. As its popularity grew, so did the knowledge base. Soon, people were burning their opponents alive, knocking them into pits and throwing knives across the screen. It was an organic growth that helped fuel secrets and rumors that would show up in later games.
Looking back, the original “Mortal Kombat” was not exactly a quality game with its stiff animations, shallow gameplay and limited roster. It only launched with eight fighters. It wouldn’t be until “Mortal Kombat II” a year later, which greatly expanded the roster and added new gameplay elements, that the franchise really took hold. But in those early days, there was nothing like it on the market, and that’s what helped it catch fire across the United States.
The impact of the classic arcade scene on “Mortal Kombat’s” success cannot be understated. After all, there was no Internet or mainstream gaming media to spread word about this brutal, violent fighter. Instead, word spread purely by word of mouth. The more people who played it in the arcade, the more crowds that gathered to see how far the franchise could be pushed. Legends grew around “Mortal Kombat” that still persist to this day. It’s hard to say whether a brand new fighter in the same vein of “Mortal Kombat” introduced on modern consoles would ever succeed in the absence of the original. The industry has changed so much in 30 years. And while fighting games are still as popular as ever, and as accessible as ever thanks to titles like, “Super Smash Bros.” and “MultiVersus,” its foundation was laid with titles like “Street Fighter II” and “Mortal Kombat” — each offering a different approach to the fighting game genre that helped bringing multiple audiences.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.