Mortal Kombat

The memories are as fresh today as they were 30 years ago — the now-unfamiliar smell of a combination of cigarette smoke and pizzas cooking in the oven; the loud clash of bowling balls against pins on the hardwood floors; the various sounds of classic arcade games being endlessly fed with quarters by ever-growing crowds of children, teenagers and young adults; and one piece of dialogue that defined a generation of fighting games and arcade titles: “Finish him!”

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Mortal Kombat,” the ultra-violent fighter that took arcades across the country by storm, almost assuredly traumatized thousands of people and helped lead to the creation of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board with its blood and gore and over-the-top fatalities that saw characters brutally murder others with decapitations, explosions and body maiming. It was amazing.