Marvel’s newest superhero premiered with a six-episode limited series that ranks among the studio’s best debuts yet.
“Moon Knight” started its run in March and concluded this week with a great season finale that almost tried a bit too hard to wrap everything up with a neat bow. And while this rush to the finish line is indicative of almost all of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ streaming efforts, the show manages to withstand the few issues that arise for a strong introduction to one of the most difficult characters to bring to life in live action.
The character “Moon Knight” is a complicated one. Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is the titular hero — a former mercenary brought back to life from the brink of death by Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon and sky. But Spector is unlike any other live action superhero. He suffers from dissociative identity disorder, better known colloquially as multiple-personality disorder. Spector is the main identity, but Steven Grant, also Isaac, is the protagonist through which viewers watch Moon Knight’s globe-trotting adventure unfold. It’s a bold choice for a character that’s often been trivialized as “Marvel’s Batman.”
While Spector is a no-nonsense mercenary and killer with a guarded past, Grant is the opposite. He suffers from blackouts, after which he wakes up in strange places. This prompts him to tie his ankle to his bed every night before going to sleep. He can barely manage to hold down his job because of so many eccentricities about his life. He’s also tragically obsessed with a gold fish that should only have one fin. This unique character tick is resurrected in a later episode with heartbreaking results.
Isaac has had a bad run of luck with blockbuster films as of late. The “Star Wars” sequel trilogy turned out to be disappointing. His previous comic book turn as the mutant Apocalypse in “X-Men: Apocalypse” was even worse. So for him to return to another blockbuster role — especially a Marvel role — is amazing. His performances as Spector, Grant and Moon Knight are some of the best in the business. Isaac completely transforms himself any time he switches between personas. The performance shift goes beyond a slight change in voice — Spector is American, while Grant is British — and involves his movements, his ticks, even how he looks with his eyes and facial expressions. Isaac can sell the hopeless Grant wallowing in a pit of misery, only to immediately flip into action mode as Spector at the drop of a hat.
Isaac is equally matched by Ethan Hawke as Harrow, the show’s villain who wants to resurrect Ammit, an Egyptian goddess obsessed with judging and punishing people before they’ve sinned. Hawke has transformed himself from a headline actor to a much more character-focused supporting actor. His low, gravelly voice helps fuel the underlying tension present whenever he’s on screen. Harrow is one of those villains who says and does horrible things, but is so charismatic and speaks just enough truth to hold sway over some. It’s a shame the final confrontation between Harrow and Moon Knight devolves into the typical fist fight.
“Moon Knight” isn’t without its issues. The show packs a lot of information into six episodes, rarely giving anyone time to breathe. The pacing is even more frustrating considering that the titular hero, Moon Knight himself, enjoys very little screen time. Perhaps it was a conscious choice to save money, as his entire mummy-inspired costume is CG — something this show definitely struggled with throughout its run. But it would have been nice to have another episode or two in order to add a little more action and a little more character development.
While “Moon Knight” does take quite a few liberties with its source material, it still serves as a great introduction to the character for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe audience — most of whom have never heard of him beyond Internet memes of random attacks and stalking Dracula for money. Don’t go expecting a bombshell expansion of the MCU with character crossovers or Easter eggs. The show is less focused on costume action antics, and is much more of an examination of a man with a mental disorder. The show is at its strongest when it’s focusing on the relationship between Spector and Grant. It also dabbles in morality debates of justice and penance for crimes that have yet to be committed, but it’s all lip service and window dressing for the larger conflict. Isaac and Hawke make this show, and we’re just along for the ride.
All six episodes of “Moon Knight” are available now on Disney+
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.