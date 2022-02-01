In a previous column, I told you about Uriah Levy, a man who apparently was the first Jewish American to have a career in the U.S. Navy and who commissioned a French sculptor to create a bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson.
The statue of Jefferson was not his only action to show his admiration for the third president.
The restoration
His wealth, gained from real estate, allowed Levy to purchase Monticello in 1836 from Jefferson’s daughter, Martha Randolph, who did not have the means to maintain the estate and even sold some of its furniture. What he got for $2,700 was 218 acres of overgrown fields around a dilapidated, nearly empty house. He hired an overseer to supervise restoration of the house and garden, artisans to repair it and slaves (Levy owned slaves) to restore it. Within three years, the property had grown to 2,700 acres. Levy’s mother moved into it and he occasionally resided there during the summer.
Levy married his 18-year-old niece when he was in his 60s; they had no children. When he died in 1862, his will stated that Monticello become the property of the United States and be used as an agricultural school for the orphans of U.S. Navy officers. During the Civil War, Monticello was seized by the Confederate government, which later sold it.
Ownership
After the war and a long period of litigation, Uriah Levy’s nephew, Jefferson Levy, became the sole owner of Monticello. And he had a lot to deal with. Since Uriah’s death, the property had been transformed into a working farm with pigs rooting in the flower beds, cattle grazing on the lawn and stabled inside the house and grain stored inside the house. Jefferson Levy’s first task was to fire the overseer and hire a competent one.
In 1912, a movement was formed to buy Monticello for the nation and have it serve as a shrine to Thomas Jefferson. It took 11 years for that to happen. In 1923 the Thomas Jefferson Foundation purchased Monticello from Jefferson Levy for half a million dollars; the foundation runs it today.
Uriah Levy reportedly said that great men’s houses should be preserved as monuments to their glory. The Levy family certainly did their share.
What does Monticello mean? The precise reason Jefferson gave it that name remains a mystery. In Italian it means “hillock” or “little mountain.” His interest in Italian began in the mid-1760s and when he purchased the property in 1777, he simply may have translated the name of a nearby mountain to his estate, Monticello. Another possibility for the name is from a book on architecture he cherished that described a desirable site being on a hillock surrounded by hills and orchards.
Monticello was determined to be a World Heritage Site in 1987 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
It is a glorious monument to the man who designed and built it and well worth a visit.
