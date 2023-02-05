New techno-thriller “Missing” is equal parts cautionary tale about the dangers of technology and equal parts catnip for Gen Z viewers with attention spans of gnats who can’t stay concentrated on a story for very long.
Similar to writer Aneesh Chaganty’s debut film, “Searching,” this new thriller takes place entirely through the computer and cell phone screens of a pair of characters at the center of the story. It can come off as a gimmick at first — experiencing an entire two hours of intrigue play out through WhatsApp, Facetime and other Apple-sponsored apps and software — but directors Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson, co-editors of “Searching,” know how to carefully craft a film that takes advantage of its gimmick while not overstaying its welcome. Just don’t feel surprised when walking out if you feel like you just watched a 105-minute Apple commercial advocating for all of the ways its technology can save lives.
“Missing” opens with a home video of a seemingly happy family struck by tragedy when the father comes down with a serious illness. Medical records, Google searches and emails flash on the screen over the next minute showing that the father died of cancer and the wife and daughter, Grace and June, moved to Los Angeles for a fresh start.
Twelve years later, June is a rebellious teenager who doesn’t get along with her mother and spends all of her time in front of the computer. It’s probably the most accurate aspect of this entire film. June is left alone at home while her mom, Grace, takes a trip to Colombia with a man she just met, Kevin, with a shady past. Several days later, when Grace and Kevin don’t return from their trip, June begins to get worried and starts using the technology at her fingertips to uncover the truth of her mother’s disappearance.
The mystery reveals a dangerous past of Kevin, who went to prison for conning unsuspecting women. June contacts a Colombian native using a gig economy app that pays individuals to run errands for users. As he investigates for her, they discover Grace was kidnapped and held for ransom, prompting the FBI to get involved.
The film paints a chilling picture of technology’s prevalence in our modern society. From the desktop of her Mac, June is able to look up security cameras, spy on people, track credit card purchases and easily invade other people’s privacy with a few simple tricks of the keyboard. The ease of which June is able to do these things is somewhat exaggerated, but it’s all possible. Similar to “Enemy of the State,” which used real-world technology at the time to craft a taut thriller that showcases the real dangers of technology, “Missing” does something similar by showing the ease of which we’ve built a surveillance state and the ease of which we allow people to access it.
Much of that will go over the heads of the film’s target audience, Gen Z. They’re a general audience that struggles to maintain interest in longform storytelling or movies because they lack the attention span. “Missing” taps into that audience with its entire computer interface throughout the film. They can connect to this film better than others because they view so much of their daily lives through a phone. They won’t get the social commentary of the film, but should still enjoy the thriller aspects — even if they are extremely shallow.
“Missing” should be commended for trying something new, even if it feels like a gimmick more than an effective storytelling device. The story begins to buckle under its own weight by the end of the film, and some of the plot twists and developments strain credulity. But it’s a movie that does keep you guessing, even if it’s only because so much of the story doesn’t make sense. But the entire production is committed to its final product, and that genuineness comes across well on screen.
“Missing” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.