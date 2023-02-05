"Missing"

Storm Reid, left, and Megan Suri star in “Missing,” a cautionary tale about the dangers of technology.

 Temma Hankin/Sony Pictures

New techno-thriller “Missing” is equal parts cautionary tale about the dangers of technology and equal parts catnip for Gen Z viewers with attention spans of gnats who can’t stay concentrated on a story for very long.

Similar to writer Aneesh Chaganty’s debut film, “Searching,” this new thriller takes place entirely through the computer and cell phone screens of a pair of characters at the center of the story. It can come off as a gimmick at first — experiencing an entire two hours of intrigue play out through WhatsApp, Facetime and other Apple-sponsored apps and software — but directors Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson, co-editors of “Searching,” know how to carefully craft a film that takes advantage of its gimmick while not overstaying its welcome. Just don’t feel surprised when walking out if you feel like you just watched a 105-minute Apple commercial advocating for all of the ways its technology can save lives.