As leaders of Microsoft, Sony and other industry bodies gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to address regulator concerns about the former’s proposed acquisition of Activison-Blizzard, new information was revealed about the proposed extent Microsoft is willing to go in order to push the acquisition approval through.
The $68.7 billion purchase has been closely eyed by regulators ever since it was announced nearly a year ago. Both the European Union and the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority have voiced opposition to the deal while the Federal Trade Commission in the United States has already filed its official grievances. While the vertical merger doesn’t break any established antitrust laws, government regulators want to appear tough on big tech. In the United States, Microsoft has already promised to fight the FTC in court and should win. In the EU and UK, however, there’s not as many paths forward to overturning a block, should regulators opt to move in that direction.
Microsoft was among many video game industry giants in Brussels for a meeting with EU regulators that lasted for much of the day. In addition to Microsoft, Sony, NVidia, Google and Valve joined in the meeting to voice their support or opposition. Sony has been the most vocal opponent of the deal, fearing Microsoft would leverage “Call of Duty” to gain market share. Google has also been reportedly against the deal. But others, including many workers rights and union groups, have come out in support of the acquisition because of how much it could benefit the industry.
The results of the meeting were not revealed, but Microsoft hosted a press conference afterward, laying out some promising plans, should their acquisition be approved. Among the announcements was that Microsoft has signed a 10-year deal to bring “Call of Duty” and other Xbox titles to the Switch or Nintendo hardware over the next decade. Microsoft president Brad Smith announced at the press conference that “current and future Xbox titles” will come to Nintendo hardware. “Call of Duty” and other Activision-Blizzard titles will also appear on Nintendo hardware, should the acquisition be approved.
Smith didn’t comment as to how these titles will be on Nintendo hardware. They could come in the form of cloud gaming titles that can be played on the Switch through online gaming. The Switch has several of these games, including “Control” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which would be too powerful to run on the Switch, but can still play well enough with a good Internet connection.
Microsoft could bring over their Xbox Cloud Gaming service to Nintendo alongside a Game Pass subscription option. Some titles might be ported natively, especially if the Switch successor has more powerful hardware. Sams promised that any “Call of Duty” title that comes to Nintendo will be the same as the Xbox versions with “feature and content parity.”
Additionally, Microsoft signed a similar deal with NVidia to bring all Xbox titles to its cloud gaming service, NVidia GeForce Now. Unlike PlayStation Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVidia’s service allows players to enjoy their already-purchased games from other services running on the highest settings and best resolution possible, as long as someone has a good Internet connection. Eligible titles can be purchased from any gaming service and can be used on any device with GeForce Now.
Sams said that these two deals will bring “Call of Duty” to 150 million new customers, should the deal be approved. It’s a direct contradiction to the CMA, which found in its phase two report that Microsoft’s acquisition would severely limit the reach of “Call of Duty,” which currently only ships on PlayStation, Xbox and PC hardware and has never appeared on any cloud streaming service.
Cloud gaming was one of the primary concerns of both the EU and the CMA, but these two contracts could go a long way toward assuaging those fears. It just depends on how much stock these regulators will put into behavioral remedies such as contracts.
Sams commented in the press conference that he’s willing to work with Sony to get the deal passed, but they still refuse to play ball in any capacity. Sony is going scorched earth to kill the deal in order to protect its market position. Interestingly, Sams has offered similar deals to Sony, but said they refuse to listen. He even told those in attendance he has a contract ready for someone from Sony to sign.
It’s hard to say whether these are acts of desperation or of confidence. The meeting, which lasted for several hours, was only the first step in the process moving forward. The CMA won’t reveal its final report until April. The EU will face a similar timeframe for its final decision. Microsoft has made plenty of sound arguments and there’s nothing legally preventing this deal from being approved. But the winds have changed against big tech in the last five years. Sams said he’s more confident now about the sale being approved than he was a week ago, but it had nothing to do with any discussions with Sony.
Josh Rouse writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.