Belgium Microsoft Activision

Microsoft President Brad Smith addresses a media conference regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the future of gaming in Brussels on Tuesday.

 Virginia Mayo/AP

As leaders of Microsoft, Sony and other industry bodies gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to address regulator concerns about the former’s proposed acquisition of Activison-Blizzard, new information was revealed about the proposed extent Microsoft is willing to go in order to push the acquisition approval through.

The $68.7 billion purchase has been closely eyed by regulators ever since it was announced nearly a year ago. Both the European Union and the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority have voiced opposition to the deal while the Federal Trade Commission in the United States has already filed its official grievances. While the vertical merger doesn’t break any established antitrust laws, government regulators want to appear tough on big tech. In the United States, Microsoft has already promised to fight the FTC in court and should win. In the EU and UK, however, there’s not as many paths forward to overturning a block, should regulators opt to move in that direction.