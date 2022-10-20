Internet directs ire toward ‘Gotham Knights’ framerate
A new “Batman” title from WB Games Montreal found itself on the wrong end of social media exposure this past weekend for all the wrong reasons.
Gamers are a very interesting group. At times, they simply roll over for anything major that happens. Online passes that guarantee players must purchase a title new in order to utilize online features? They sleep. A publisher fills one version of a multiplatform title with extra features and content that isn’t accessible on any other platform? They sleep. Reports of crunch and employee abuse leading to developers quitting? They sleep. A highly anticipated title will not ship on consoles with a performance mode of at least 60 FPS? They grab their pitchforks.
“Gotham Knights” is the first “Batman” title to be released since “Batman Arkham Knight” all the way back in 2015. It looks pretty impressive with an open world, full co-op between two players and four playable characters that each have their own combat styles and movement. By all accounts, it’s the “Batfamily” game that many have asked for ever since the “Arkham” titles took off in 2009. Those very same “Arkham” titles all ran at the industry standard 30 FPS framerate. No one decried the performance or called it unplayable because it wasn’t. The framerates of each title were smooth and didn’t affect gameplay. But now, that’s a problem.
Many gaming circles, including various online publications, have now called for a boycott of “Gotham Knights,” which releases Friday, because it doesn’t ship with a performance mode to allow players to choose between better visuals at 30 FPS or better performance with lowered graphics and resolution at 60 FPS. While it’s understandable to be disappointed in the lack of a performance mode, the reaction is a bit overkill.
Many games — though, not all — are now shipping with similar graphical mode choices. They’ve become more common with the launch of the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, which served as mid-generation refreshes last generation. Developers gave players the choice to use the extra power in those consoles to either increase the resolution, usually to 4K, or to bump the framerate. The shift was welcomed by many who felt the higher framerates afforded better gameplay for players. But not every game came with such modes. There was no outcry, but rather a muted feeling of disappointment that soon faded. That doesn’t seem to be the case with “Gotham Knights.”
The game has struggled to gain traction ever since it was announced more than a year ago. To many, it’s a “Batman” game without Batman. Bruce Wayne is dead, at least initially, which brings together Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl and Nightwing to scour Gotham City to find out the truth of what happened. But because this game is not developed by the creator of the “Arkham” series, Rocksteady Games, it’s been met with skepticism since announcement. Many have pored over gameplay footage looking for anything to nitpick and critique. But this takes that element of pettiness to a whole new level.
There’s nothing wrong with choosing not to purchase a game for any reason, especially when prices continue to rise to $70 a title when there’s a recession looming. But problems arise when people wage social media campaigns against development studios and individual developers for decisions that were made above their heads. Targeted harassment is still harassment, and that shouldn’t be tolerated for any reason. Even as some individual developers have stepped up to explain why the game targets 30 FPS — mostly due to the expansive open world nature of the game, the complex design elements and the untethered co-op functionality that allows players to be on opposite sides of the map at any point — they have been met with scorn and ridicule from people who either don’t understand how game development works, or who would rather spread malice.
Hopefully, “Gotham Knights” turns out to be a successful game, especially for a studio that has not shipped a title since “Batman Arkham Origins” in 2013. Whether it succeeds or not should be based on its merits as a game, not just solely on its framerate.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly video game column for The Lawton Constitution.