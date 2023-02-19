With half of its initial 10-episode run completed, HBO’s “The Last of Us” has cemented itself as the best video game adaptation yet and one of the best pieces of post-apocalyptic entertainment since Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” — expanding on the highs of the source material while carefully sidestepping some of its questionable story decisions.
“The Last of Us” is adapted from the PlayStation franchise of the same name from “Uncharted” developer Naughty Dog Studios. The original game was seen as a breath of fresh air in an industry that was plagued (no pun intended) by a saturation of zombie experiences that felt as lifeless and faceless as the shambling enemies that infected so many titles. It focused less on mowing down hordes of infected and more on the characters simply trying to survive in a world that is no longer amenable to human life. It took inspiration from titles like “The Walking Dead,” but elevated the premise to something greater with quality writing, amazing characters and a series of story decisions that were as gripping as they were exciting. So it’s somewhat ironic that a video game that derived much of its inspiration from one of the most popular television shows of the last decade has been translated television, supplanting all that came before it in the genre.
Pedro Pascal continues his ever-growing list of roles of protective surrogate father figures as Joel, a hardened survivor of the cordyceps infection, which turns humans into dangerous zombie-like creatures. Unlike traditional zombies, these people aren’t dead, but have had their brains and bodies consumed and controlled by fungus. The infection is based on a real world fungus that can infect and control ants and has been hypothesized to jump to humans in the future — a terrifying premise that’s touched on in the cold opening of the premier episode. It’s also in this premier episode that we see the tragic backstory of Joel unfold as Outbreak Day begins when people start randomly transforming into crazed creatures. While Joel and his brother, Tommy, try to escape the infection, they’re ambushed by government and military personnel, leading to a tragic outcome. Fans of the game will recognize this scene, and they will not be prepared.
Twenty years in the future — our present day — the infection has taken over the world and survivors live in isolated communities or in federally-controlled quarantine zones. Joel works as a smuggler in Boston when he’s tasked with taking a 14 year-old girl, Ellie, cross-country to be delivered to an organization that believes they can cure the infection. He initially sees her as nothing more than human cargo, but soon comes to bond with her and protect her.
“The Last of Us” is relatively slow paced, but still features plenty of action. The infected and human raiders don’t play as much of a role in the show as the game due to the latter medium’s need to constantly engage players. Instead, the action scenes that are featured have an even greater impact. The show does an amazing job of making Joel and Ellie feel like they’re in danger at every turn. This is a world that hates and despises humans and the show goes out of its way to emphasize that fact.
Still, it’s not completely depressing and dreary. Episode three remains the best episode of the season thus far, and it’s focused on a touching relationship between a pair of survivors after Outbreak Day. It’s a self-contained episode with only minor connections to Joel and Ellie’s journey, but it’s extremely important to the overall theme of the show. No matter how bad things are in the world, humans still need hope. Otherwise, why go on living?
Pascal continues to excel in every role he finds himself in these days. While there are superficial similarities to his role on “The Mandalorian,” Pascal’s Joel is much more intense and unforgiving here. It’s the darkest role he’s ever taken, but he blends right into it. He balances the intense exterior of Joel with the softening inside as the journey continues and he grows closer to Ellie. Even “Game of Thrones” star Bella Ramsey excels as Ellie, capturing that mix of youthful innocence and the darkness inside of her as a result of the world in which she grew up.
The show’s story follows the game pretty closely, though there have been some notable deviations. All of the changes have been improvements over the game, which was often bogged down with pacing issues due to the logistics of being a video game storyline. It avoids the pitfalls of other zombie fiction like “The Walking Dead” by keeping a brisk pace. There’s plenty of downtime for the characters to develop and explore each other’s personal stories, but the plot continues moving at a constant pace, never staying in one place too long. It’s a breath of fresh air compared to many stories of similar settings that just stay in one setting for the entire season in order to save money.
There’s still five episodes to go, including an episode airing tonight on HBO and HBO Max, but it’s hard to see the quality suffering at this junction. “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin and game director Neil Druckmann have come together to craft one of the most heart-wrenching and thrilling post-apocalyptic stories in some time. Tears will be shed and even game fans will find themselves reaching for the tissue box a few times.
“The Last of Us” airs each Sunday on HBO and streams concurrently on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.