Pedro Pascal continues his ever-growing list of roles of protective surrogate father figures as Joel in “The Last of Us.”

With half of its initial 10-episode run completed, HBO’s “The Last of Us” has cemented itself as the best video game adaptation yet and one of the best pieces of post-apocalyptic entertainment since Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” — expanding on the highs of the source material while carefully sidestepping some of its questionable story decisions.

“The Last of Us” is adapted from the PlayStation franchise of the same name from “Uncharted” developer Naughty Dog Studios. The original game was seen as a breath of fresh air in an industry that was plagued (no pun intended) by a saturation of zombie experiences that felt as lifeless and faceless as the shambling enemies that infected so many titles. It focused less on mowing down hordes of infected and more on the characters simply trying to survive in a world that is no longer amenable to human life. It took inspiration from titles like “The Walking Dead,” but elevated the premise to something greater with quality writing, amazing characters and a series of story decisions that were as gripping as they were exciting. So it’s somewhat ironic that a video game that derived much of its inspiration from one of the most popular television shows of the last decade has been translated television, supplanting all that came before it in the genre.

