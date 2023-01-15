M3GAN

Violet McGraw, left, as Cady, M3GAN, and Allison Williams as Gemma in “M3GAN,” directed by Gerard Johnstone.

 Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures/TNS

“M3GAN” is not a horror film; it’s a cautionary tale about unchecked capitalism and runaway technology advancement with zero moral ambiguity portrayed through the lens of absurd satire with a disturbing-looking doll that not only crosses the uncanny valley, it leaps it like Evel Knievel jumping the Grand Canyon.

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper knew exactly what they were doing in crafting a film that has its tongue permanently embedded in its cheek with just enough moments of on-screen horror (often, still portrayed in a humorous light) that establishes an experience that could stand alongside “American Psycho” or “Scream.” There will assuredly be comparisons drawn between “M3GAN” and “Child’s Play,” but do not set yourself up for disappointment when the former leans much more into its self-aware absurdity in the same vein as “Evil Dead 2” than something darker or more disturbing.

