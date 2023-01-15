“M3GAN” is not a horror film; it’s a cautionary tale about unchecked capitalism and runaway technology advancement with zero moral ambiguity portrayed through the lens of absurd satire with a disturbing-looking doll that not only crosses the uncanny valley, it leaps it like Evel Knievel jumping the Grand Canyon.
Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper knew exactly what they were doing in crafting a film that has its tongue permanently embedded in its cheek with just enough moments of on-screen horror (often, still portrayed in a humorous light) that establishes an experience that could stand alongside “American Psycho” or “Scream.” There will assuredly be comparisons drawn between “M3GAN” and “Child’s Play,” but do not set yourself up for disappointment when the former leans much more into its self-aware absurdity in the same vein as “Evil Dead 2” than something darker or more disturbing.
M3GAN is a “Model 3 Generative Android” that is supposed to be the next big toy that every child in the world is going to want — even at $10,000. The fact that its lip synch is worse than a poorly-dubbed “Godzilla” film, its face looks like a factory failure and its outfit makes a 10 year-old doll look like a airline attendant in a PornHub original should set off plenty of alarms, but everyone goes along with the project because of the money it can make. As Ian Malcom once said, they “were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Of course, the project goes awry and begins murdering people.
At the center of the story is Cady, a young girl whose parents are violently killed in a vehicle accident at the start of the film. She’s sent to live with her inattentive aunt, Gemma, played by budding horror star Allison Williams, who hit it big with “Get Out.” Gemma is a developer at the most advanced toy company in the world with a premier product that looks an awful lot like a Furby, but is hailed as the most revolutionary toy for children.
To help Cady cope with the loss of her parents, Gemma returns to a project she’s been working on, M3GAN, the most lifelike “toy” ever possible, which is a 4-foot-tall doll that continues to learn to look and act more and more human. Gemma pairs M3GAN with Cady, instructing her to protect the young girl from any physical or emotional harm. But M3GAN takes the orders to their clinical, logical conclusion, lashing out at anyone who Cady feels has wronged her, willingly or otherwise.
There’s a surprisingly little amount of violence in a film about a killer robot doll. “M3GAN” eschews a lot of traditional horror trappings for a more engaging experience. Characters actually act somewhat intelligently. While they make stupid decisions and mistakes — Gemma, especially — those decisions are grounded in logic. Gemma doesn’t know the first thing about motherhood, so she turns to the one thing that she knows — robotics and technology — in order to do that job for her. But she underestimates her own creation — a common trope in these types of films — and it backfires greatly on her.
In many ways, “M3GAN” invokes “Frankenstein” or “Jurassic Park” much more than “Child’s Play,” as a creator is horrified by their creation and ultimately wants nothing to do with it because of the dangers that it poses — dangers they never even considered until it was too late. The movie goes out of its way to have certain characters point out the flaws, but they push forward anyway — highlighting the futile nature of fighting against the crushing effects of capitalism.
The heavy themes are filtered through the lens of absurd satire and mainstream horror. It’s an approach that really works. The character of M3GAN works so effectively because its appearance is so immediately off-putting and disturbing, but everyone thinks it’s the greatest thing because it can make so much money. No one questions the idea that a toy company makes a fully living, learning A.I. doll with technology that would be almost assuredly illegal in the hands of the private sector, because M3GAN can make so much money. No one questions the mysterious deaths around M3GAN because it can make so much money. There are so many world-changing applications of the A.I. technology of M3GAN, but corporations use it to make toys to make money.
The only aspect of “M3GAN” that doesn’t really work is how it frames Gemma’s characterization as a work-first woman. Every character points out how she spends too much time working and not enough time with her family. Every time she takes a break from Gemma and M3GAN to work, the film portrays her as flawed and obsessive. It’s long past time that movies stop painting career women as flawed or wrong simply because they choose jobs over families. It’s frustrating to see a movie with such a progressive message seemingly drop the ball by going out of its way to portray the female protagonist as an accessory, not because of the creation that she made in an effort to actually help her distressed niece, but because she didn’t drop everything in her life to become a new mother.
“M3GAN” is the first surprise hit of the year — a film that tries to elevate itself behind typical genre schlock. It’s marketed as a horror film, but it’s much more than the generic, low budget horror garbage that permeates theaters this time of the year. It might not always succeed in its lofty ambitions, but the lighthearted satire contrasting the harsh violence with progressive messaging is a breath of fresh air.