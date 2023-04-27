“Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores,” the new downloadable expansion for one of Sony’s most impressive first party titles, is being review bombed by upset masses on online critic aggregate Metacritic due to a late-game storyline development.
By all accounts, “Burning Shores” is a throwback to the old school singleplayer expansions, featuring quite a bit of content to expand Aloy’s adventure while fans eagerly await a third “Horizon” title from developer Guerilla Games. Reviews have been favorable and it looks like a win for Sony’s first party after the somewhat disappointing “God of War Ragnarok” last year. So it’s hard to understand why people are review bombing the game, dropping the user score down as low as 2.9 in a petulant effort to show their disdain until one begins to read the “reviews” and comments.
Aloy, the female hero of the “Horizon” series,” kisses another woman in the game. That’s it. It’s a moment that alleviates one of the main problems people have had with Aloy’s characterization, that she never showed any romantic interests in anyone else. Not all fiction needs to have a love interest for the main character, but it was a complaint many had about Aloy and Guerilla addressed it in the best, most inclusive way possible. Aloy’s kiss is not “virtue signaling” or “going woke,” as if showing a relationship between two consenting adults that is outside of the strictest definition of “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve,” is somehow pandering to “woke” masses.
Metacritic and other review sites have been inundated with fake reviews and complaints about the game. On Twitter and other social media, others have harassed Guerilla and individual developers for the inclusion. Some have even tried to rope Nintendo and Microsoft into this stupid “feud” in an effort to target Sony for “being woke.” No one has taken the bait, but this is a campaign style that has been repeated time and again, and it needs to stop.
There’s an increasingly dangerous precedent being set by those of a political persuasion who want to lash out and attack any organization or property that doesn’t align with their beliefs. We are seeing our current society’s tribalism taken to its most extreme as video games, movies, television shows and even beer are being targeted for organized harassment campaigns because advertising or content doesn’t align with their views. What was once a viewed as a stereotypical faceless nerd feverishly mashing buttons on their keyboards to argue that Han Solo shot first and George Lucas ruined their childhood on messageboards with xXxStarWars4Ever420xXx as their username has now morphed into a monster that bares the face of our neighbors and co-workers and fellow citizens proud to showcase their bigotry on social media alongside their real names and faces and the names and faces of their children and grandchildren. They’re fueled by hate and target the most vulnerable among us for ridicule and harassment because they dare to exist as who they are and not hide themselves or their lifestyles in order to conform to an antiquated view buoyed by an ever-shrinking, albeit ever-vocal minority.
When I was in school and dealing with harassment from others, teachers would always offer the same hollow platitude, “words can’t hurt you.” But we’ve seen time and time again that they can, in fact, hurt people. “Star Wars The Last Jedi” actress Kelly Marie Tran was spoke about depression and suicidal thoughts after enduring abuse from people online. “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who recently came out as non-binary, was harassed off Twitter shortly after the conclusion of the first season of the show. Now, console manufacturers and video game developers are facing harassment because they included a same sex kiss in their games. These vocal complaints and hate campaigns are eerily reminiscent of letter harassment campaigns waged when William Shatner kissed Nichelle Nichols on screen in an episode of “Star Trek.” Those people were on the wrong side of history and those complaining today will be on the wrong side of history. The only problem is how many victims they will claim along the way.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.