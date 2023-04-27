"Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores"
Courtesy photo

“Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores,” the new downloadable expansion for one of Sony’s most impressive first party titles, is being review bombed by upset masses on online critic aggregate Metacritic due to a late-game storyline development.

By all accounts, “Burning Shores” is a throwback to the old school singleplayer expansions, featuring quite a bit of content to expand Aloy’s adventure while fans eagerly await a third “Horizon” title from developer Guerilla Games. Reviews have been favorable and it looks like a win for Sony’s first party after the somewhat disappointing “God of War Ragnarok” last year. So it’s hard to understand why people are review bombing the game, dropping the user score down as low as 2.9 in a petulant effort to show their disdain until one begins to read the “reviews” and comments.