The launch of “Halo Infinite” was not up to standards.
Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, visited the “Friends Per Second” podcast this week and spoke candidly about how the games-as-a-service elements of the flagship title were undercooked and disappointing, likening them to a runner falling short in the last stretch of a race.
“It was a classic runner’s mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line,” Booty said.
“Halo Infinite” was first dated for the launch of the Xbox Series S/X in 2020. But debut footage in July that year revealed the game simply wasn’t ready to ship, so it was delayed for a full year. During that time, members of the development team at 343 Industries worked extra time to ensure everything was ready to go for its 2021 release. Now, a year later, the game is still in terrible shape, as content and updates are sparse and promised features, such as campaign co-op, Forge and a custom game browser have either yet to materialize, or have just launched within the last month. Booty blamed the failures primarily on the pandemic and how it disrupted development as everyone worked from home for several months. It’s a common excuse across the industry, which has seen a record number of delays this year of high profile titles. But Booty said Microsoft and 343i need to do better.
“Shipping a game is just the beginning,” he said on the podcast. “There’s got to be a plan for content.”
“Halo Infinite” launched with a similar number of multiplayer maps compared to previous “Halo” titles. But the last successful “Halo” launch was arguably “Halo Reach” in 2010 — more than a decade ago, during which time the industry has changed dramatically. Players aren’t accepting of a small number of paid map packs released over the course of one to two years before development shifts to the next title. Players expect a constant stream of new maps, new weapons and new game types at regular intervals, lest they take their playtime somewhere else.
“Halo Infinite” also launched with campaign co-op or the ability to replay missions that have been completed. It also launched without any sort of Forge map editor mode. Those have been staples of the franchise since “Halo 3” in 2007. At the time, 343i assured fans those two maps would ship within the next season. The game is now on its fourth season a year later. Online co-op and mission replay only launched within the last month. Forge is expected to launch this month. And while this new Forge mode looks massively improved over previous versions, it’s still coming in a year late to a game that was billed as a living service.
The problem the “Halo” franchise is facing at the moment is that it’s being pulled in two entirely opposing directions. There is a certain subset of the franchise that wants it to remain as it was in the glory days of “Halo 2,” “Halo 3” and “Halo Reach,” when Bungie and later 343i cared much more about gameplay balances and tweaks while farming out map packs every so often. Each game could go four to six months without new content, and that was perfectly acceptable.
But these days, multiplayer games are constantly evolving. “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” have new content in the form of new weapons, new maps and new playable characters almost weekly. There’s always something new coming out that entices any lapsed players to return. Gameplay, which is where “Halo Infinite” shines as the best-playing first-person shooter on the market, is simply not as enticing as new shiny customization options or new weapons — no matter how redundant they may be in the sandbox. The players who are used to getting a feed of new content regularly have left and might not come back.
Booty recognizes these problems, saying “the burden is on us” to fix the issues. He spoke about the key leadership changes and team moves, including the retirement of studio head Bonnie Ross, as signs of a brighter future for “Halo Infinite” and the studio. The team is also making changes behind the scenes to make updating the game easier as they go. 343i has been notorious for releasing overly-ambitious content road maps that are then walked back soon after because the studio can’t meet those deadlines. Hopefully, that is something that is addressed and fixed in the near future.
“Halo Infinite” remains the best playing multiplayer title on consoles at the moment. But its player base — especially for a free-to-play shooter — is shrinking rapidly, and needs an infusion of new support. Hopefully, this new support comes in the form of new weapons or maps, rather than merely additional customization options that add nothing to the game.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.