Microsoft is pushing forward with a new Xbox Game Pass subscription for families that could save subscribers a hefty amount of money.

Games journalist Jez Corden first teased the idea of a family subscription earlier this year, postulating that Microsoft was looking into the idea of expanding its Game Pass service with the ability to enroll multiple individuals under one subscription. It’s not uncommon in this day of entertainment subscription services. Spotify, YouTube Premium and, to a lesser extent, Netflix all offer some form of multi-user subscription tier. Nintendo offers a family subscription for its Nintendo Switch Online. And Microsoft offers a family service for its Office 365 program. So it makes sense that Microsoft would eventually implement some form of multi-user subscription for a service designed entirely around the idea of getting as many people hooked on as many games as possible. What better way to get someone hooked than to allow their friends or family to join in at a discounted rate, right?