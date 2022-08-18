Microsoft is pushing forward with a new Xbox Game Pass subscription for families that could save subscribers a hefty amount of money.
Games journalist Jez Corden first teased the idea of a family subscription earlier this year, postulating that Microsoft was looking into the idea of expanding its Game Pass service with the ability to enroll multiple individuals under one subscription. It’s not uncommon in this day of entertainment subscription services. Spotify, YouTube Premium and, to a lesser extent, Netflix all offer some form of multi-user subscription tier. Nintendo offers a family subscription for its Nintendo Switch Online. And Microsoft offers a family service for its Office 365 program. So it makes sense that Microsoft would eventually implement some form of multi-user subscription for a service designed entirely around the idea of getting as many people hooked on as many games as possible. What better way to get someone hooked than to allow their friends or family to join in at a discounted rate, right?
Xbox users in Colombia and Ireland — two seemingly random countries — can now sign up for a discounted family plan if users are in the proper Xbox Insiders testing ring. Users who take advantage of this offer can enroll up to four additional users on one subscription for what roughly converts to $25 a month. By comparison, Game Pass Ultimate — a combined subscription of Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold — runs $14.99 a month. With the maximum number of users on one subscription, the fee translates to about $5 a user a month. That’s not a bad price for enlisting an entire family or group of friends and gaining access to literally hundreds of titles.
Users in these two countries are allowed to convert their current Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions to a family plan at a rate a month of Ultimate to 18 days of the new subscription. Users do not have to live in the same address or the same area, allowing friends to partner up and split the subscription cost between them. It’s an unbelievable value, especially for groups that already play together.
The price obviously isn’t sustainable in the long term, but it gives a glimpse into how aggressive Microsoft is willing to be in order to rapidly expand the subscription service to encompass as many users as possible. Microsoft has mentioned numerous times its goal of 100 million subscribers. For reference, the Xbox 360 is Microsoft’s best selling console at close to 86 million sold. But the software giant sees a future in gaming not tethered to $3-500 boxes — one focused on cloud streaming through phones, tablets and even built-in apps on televisions. Certain Samsung televisions already feature an Xbox Cloud Gaming app.
As mentioned earlier, Microsoft is still focused on a growth mindset for Game Pass at the moment, hence the aggressive pricing. Game sharing has always been an advantage of the Xbox platform. It’s good to see Microsoft embrace the idea fully with a family subscription — at least in these two countries. There’s still no word as to whether or when Microsoft will expand this subscription level to other countries, or whether the price will remain the same.
More than likely, Microsoft is monitoring how this new subscription level will be accepted by users in these countries before a possible expansion to other countries. It does show that Microsoft is serious about pushing the limits of the Game Pass subscription. The idea of enticing a group of friends to all sign up under the auspice of only having to pay as little as $5 a month to access all these games is exciting. Hopefully, we hear more information soon about further expansions.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.