The Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft are in court this week as both sides attempt to convince a federal judge as to the veracity of the proposed $69 billion purchase of Activision-Blizzard.

The proposed acquisition has been in the works for nearly 18 months at this point as Microsoft attempts to expand its reach in the gaming industry to help break Sony’s near monopolistic stranglehold on the biggest entertainment industry in the world. The Federal Trade Commission, along with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, stands against the deal in the face of more than 40 countries approving the purchase. While Microsoft has a separate appeal filed in the UK with the Competition Authority Tribunal, its lawyers and executives are joined by Activision-Blizzard lawyers and executives in a California federal courtroom arguing why the deal should be approved. The FTC has proposed a federal injunction to block Microsoft from closing the deal before its July 18 deadline, after which point the deal would either be abandoned with a $3 billion penalty paid by Microsoft to Activsion-Blizzard, or a new deal would have to be negotiated.