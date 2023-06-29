The Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft are in court this week as both sides attempt to convince a federal judge as to the veracity of the proposed $69 billion purchase of Activision-Blizzard.
The proposed acquisition has been in the works for nearly 18 months at this point as Microsoft attempts to expand its reach in the gaming industry to help break Sony’s near monopolistic stranglehold on the biggest entertainment industry in the world. The Federal Trade Commission, along with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, stands against the deal in the face of more than 40 countries approving the purchase. While Microsoft has a separate appeal filed in the UK with the Competition Authority Tribunal, its lawyers and executives are joined by Activision-Blizzard lawyers and executives in a California federal courtroom arguing why the deal should be approved. The FTC has proposed a federal injunction to block Microsoft from closing the deal before its July 18 deadline, after which point the deal would either be abandoned with a $3 billion penalty paid by Microsoft to Activsion-Blizzard, or a new deal would have to be negotiated.
Trial offers fireworks
The five-day hearing began last week and continued through Thursday. U.S. district judge Jacqueline Scott Corley is overseeing the case and will determine some time next week whether to allow the injunction, which Microsoft has stated multiple times will essentially kill the deal, or to decline, paving the way for Microsoft to push forward. The first three days have been filled with fireworks, some surprising revelations and a lot of salt from the FTC as it attempts to protect Sony’s marketshare lead over Microsoft in the console gaming space.
Microsoft executives were the first to be called Thursday and Friday, as Matt Booty, Xbox game studios chief, and Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, were both heavily questioned across multiple hours by FTC lawyers. Booty was forced to answer questions about a 2019 email in which he said there would be no way that any Microsoft would ever allow its first-party titles on competing services, such as Nvidia’s Geforce Now cloud streaming service. He pointed out that the company ultimately changed its mind, signing deals multiple cloud gaming providers in the United States and Europe, including Nvidia, to bring all Microsoft first-party and Game Pass titles to these competing services. At the time of the email, many publishers were unhappy with Nvidia, which was uploading copies of all titles to its streaming service, regardless of permission or rights from said publishers. Microsoft was not pleased with the idea of another service profiting off its games without any recourse. Booty clarified those situations have seen been remedied.
Later, Bethesda Games Studios head Pete Hines was called to the stand to answer why “Starfield,” a game that was never announced for a specific platform, was only going to be exclusive to the Xbox Series consoles and PC. While Hines admitted a PlayStation 5 version of the game was in development, it was subsequently canceled after the Microsoft purchase. FTC lawyers tried to paint this as a “gotcha” moment for their case, asserting that Microsoft would do the same to “Call of Duty” as soon as the marketing rights with Sony ended in 2025. But Hines said the shift to a single platform development allowed the development team to add additional polish and features to the game that would not have been present if it was released in a multiplatform state. Later, Spencer would confirm that Sony was negotiating with Bethesda to make “Starfield” exclusive to the PS5. But lawyers didn’t seem interested in chasing that rabbit down the hole. Hines would also confirm that “Indiana Jones,” announced two years ago as in development by “Wolfenstein” developer MachineGames, would also be exclusive to the Xbox Series consoles and PC.
Spencer would take the stand the next day for six hours of testimony in front of FTC lawyers, who asked him everything from justifying the Nintendo Switch generation definition to explaining why Microsoft just doesn’t use the $69 billion to purchase exclusive rights to games like Sony does or why Microsoft is even in the console business instead of “writing it off.” By the end of the questioning, both Spencer and Judge Corley were visibly upset and the latter had to remind the lawyer at least three times to drop an incendiary line of questioning.
“Call of Duty”
At the heart of the FTC’s argument is that “Call of Duty” is so vital to video game console success that just the threat of removing it from Sony’s hardware would cripple the PlayStation brand and it could never recover. Microsoft has promised to offer “Call of Duty” to Sony for at least 10 years with a signed contract offer, and Spencer promised multiple times under oath that as long as a PlayStation console existed, “Call of Duty” would ship on it. Even Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, in an email unsealed as evidence during the first days of the hearing, admitted to his employees that Microsoft would never pull “Call of Duty” exclusivity because the acquisition meant much more to the company than the console space; and even if it was eventually foreclosed and made exclusive, Sony would be fine because it has a lot of things cooking. Microsoft won’t remove “Call of Duty” from PlayStation because that’s currently where the largest player base is located and that 70 percent of all sales would certainly help the company’s bottom line.
Another problem with the FTC’s line of questioning is that Nintendo hasn’t had a “Call of Duty” game on its consoles since “Call of Duty Black Ops II” on the Wii U, and the Switch is the third best selling console of all time with no signs of slowing down. That’s why the FTC has been so ardent in defining Nintendo as its own separate market away from the “high end performance console” market of Sony and Microsoft. A “high end performance console” needs “Call of Duty” to be successful. The argument is ironic because then it defines Nintendo as a monopoly of this new market definition and cements Sony as a monopoly of the newly defined high end console market. Monopolies are what the FTC is designed to stop.
When asked why Microsoft just doesn’t make the same deals that Sony does for exclusive games (a strange line of questioning, considering the true anti-competitive practice is using one’s extreme market share to bully third parties from supplying the competition), Spencer stated that it simply isn’t possible because Microsoft has to invest so much money into just keeping titles on their system. In a bombshell, he disclosed that Activision threatened to withhold “Call of Duty” from the Xbox Series consoles unless it renegotiated its licensing fee to 20 percent instead of the typical 30 percent. Sony offers Activision 80 percent of the profits of every game sale as part of its marketing agreement. So Microsoft had to give up a portion of sales profits in order to just keep the game on its system. Had Activision pulled “Call of Duty” and Sony acquired exclusive rights to “Starfield,” the Xbox probably would have abandoned the game industry, not unlike Sega after the Dreamcast in the early 00s in the face of the PlayStation 2. Sony was trying to repeat history.
The FTC was forced to end its questioning after an obviously heated lawyer kept demanding Spencer make promises under oath to always offer every Activision franchise to Sony, including its own cloud service. The lawyer channeled his inner Christian Bale Batman at one point, asking Spencer to swear to him before the judge finally shut him down.
A reporter at the trial tabulated the number of times FTC lawyers referenced Sony, 84 throughout the first two days, while only referencing consumers 11 times. The hearing is more about protecting Sony’s marketshare than it is about protecting consumers. The hearings will continue through Thursday, when closing arguments are set. Judge Corley is expected to rule by the end of next week.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.