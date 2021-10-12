Have you ever stopped and thought that half your ancestors were women? In family history research, we tend to focus on men. They’re easier to find because they didn’t change their surname when they married, they could legally sign documents and they were written and talked about more often. But the women in our history were everywhere — in gardens and fields, kitchens and taverns, astride a horse and driving a buggy, in church and at the front lines of armies.
If you are searching for the women in your ancestry and have covered the usual easily accessible records like census, church and vital, you may be facing a brick wall as women in these sources are likely listed under their married name(s). So it is time to follow another trail, not only to perhaps learning maiden names but details about their lives and times. What follows are a few stops on that trail.
State and county histories have been created for hundreds of years and the practice came with the settlers from English counties. The contents varied but many consisted of family genealogies and some were specific to women. You may find parents’ names, the maiden name, birth information and names of descendants.
Then there’s Who’s Who. Published since 1898, this is a directory of distinguished Americans. Also try Who’s Who of American Women that has been published since 1958. It provides such information as occupation, education, career, awards, memberships and hobbies and special interests.
Do not overlook professional and trade directories. The idea that women never worked outside the home is wrong. Women took jobs for many reasons and large cities developed female-specific business directories beginning in the early 20th century. Boston published one in 1903 and Washington, D.C., listed 3,000 women in its 1931 directory. You’ll find occupation and place of business details. Check the local library for this valuable resource. And don’t forget to look for directories listing those in professions virtually exclusive to women — nursing, midwifery and teaching.
While unpleasant to consider, institutional records can be a valuable resource when searching for female ancestors. Details in these documents will vary by location and time but you may find a maiden name and the name of a family member.
Another unpleasant source is insane asylum records. Some women were sent there for legitimate medical reasons. Unfortunately, other women could be sent to an insane asylum by their spouses or families for a range of issues like post-partum depression to mere disobedience. Keep in mind that hospitals sometimes changed the name of its facility. The records will provide the date of admission, name, age, marital status, occupation, birthplace and duration and cause of insanity. Many such records are held by state and local historical societies.
Tuberculosis sanitarium (or sanatorium) hospitals were established in the late 19th and 20th centuries to treat long-term illnesses. Their records usually give not only the name, age, date and place of birth, they may include dates of admission and discharge (or death) and medical condition. These records may be found in historical societies.
The settlement movement began in the late 18th and early 19th centuries whereby middle class and low-income families lived together under one roof and were provided with daycare, education and healthcare. Hull House in Chicago was the most notable; settlement houses were established all over the United States. These records will list the residents. Accessibility to the records varies by state so begin with the state historical society.
Never overlook the newspaper in the area where the female ancestor lived — especially the women’s pages which were usually printed on Saturday or Sunday.
Also published in many newspapers was a notice by the post office of unclaimed mail (“dead letters”) with the expectation the recipient would see his / her name, pay the due postage and claim the letter. “Dead letters” greatly decreased when a return address was introduced in the 1850s. “Letter List” was usually printed in small, local newspapers.
As early as 1656, newspapers printed notices from men announcing that their wives had left and that they would no longer be responsible for her debts. This practice continued into the 1980s. While having no legal standing, it often provides the full names of both parties (including wife’s maiden) and the year of their divorce/separation. Look for such notices in the classified ads section.
Clubs, organizations and sisterhoods gained popularity in the 1800s as social reform movements took hold. The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) offered housing, education and support to single women and families. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union led the charge to prohibit alcohol and tobacco in the US. The National Association of Colored Women (NACW) was established in 1896 in response to a society that portrayed African American women in an unfavorable light. The Daughters of Rebekah is a service-oriented sisterhood that promotes personal and social development. To locate these records, begin with the local or state historical society.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.