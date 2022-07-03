Director Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is neither the deification of the late king of rock and roll, nor is it a scathing takedown of his accused cultural appropriation of Black music.
Instead, it’s an old fashioned biopic filtered through the eccentric lens of Luhrmann that tells the tragic tale of a man too naive in trusting those closest to him — a mistake that ultimately cost him his life at too early of an age. Carried by a truly award-winning performance from Austin Butler as Elvis, the biopic is a great exploration into perhaps the most famous American musician ever — and certainly one of the most fascinating.
Luhrmann opts to tell Elvis’ life through the eyes of his manager, Col. Tom Parker, a man of dubious reputation, even before he connected with Elvis. Tom Hanks turns in a surprisingly dark and manipulative performance as Parker, adding an even seedier layer to the man. It’s Parker’s narration that pushes the story forward, often offering commentary to try to “correct” the narrative of events. Hanks’ choice of accent for the mercurial Parker was an odd one and probably the weakest element of the movie.
Butler’s Elvis doesn’t even show up on screen until more than 20 minutes into the film. Luhrmann treats his entrance — a debut at a small town music festival — as the grand unveiling of a masterpiece. The audience sees Elvis in all of his glory on stage through the eyes of Parker, who sees him too for the first time. It’s all handled extremely well, giving an air of mystique to an already larger than life figure.
Any great biopic lives and dies on the performance of its lead. Elvis is a hard role to nail. His career spans so many iterations and versions — all of which are touched upon in the film — and he’s often been the source of caricature as much as homage. Butler walks a fine line in his performance, never taking the bait of leaning too far into the southern accent and famous voice. His vocal performance is restrained throughout the whole film. He lets his body movements do much of the talking — especially during the numerous concern scenes.
But Butler also manages to hit home the more nuanced and emotional scenes. The relationship between Elvis and Parker is so frustrating because the audience can see Parker’s machinations and manipulations while Butler’s pure naive, almost puppy-like performance shows how easily the real man could fall into such a trap.
One of the big conversations surrounding Elvis’ legacy in recent years is his reliance on black music growing up in the south as inspiration for his own music. Luhrmann leans heavily into Elvis’ love of gospel and folk music. The movie shows him often hanging out at black clubs and with famous artists like B.B. King. The movie offers neither condemnation nor judgment of Elvis’ use of black tunes. Instead, it paints a picture of a man who very much appreciated the music that he listened to, and wanted to make it his own.
The movie clocks in at nearly 165 minutes, but it covers a tremendous amount of ground from Elvis’ beginnings up to his death. There’s certainly a lot to take in and Luhrmann covers it all with a brilliant pacing and electric style. The movie feels as big as its star and source material. And while the musical numbers and concert performances are certainly the highlights of the film, Luhrmann intended for the more quiet moments behind the scenes and in the hotel rooms after the shows to be the real standout moments. Everyone knew Elvis had a tragic story. It’s surprising that it’s taken Hollywood this long in order to finally put one out.
“Elvis” is playing in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.