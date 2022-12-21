One will look back on 2022 and see it as a relative disappointment in terms of releases throughout the video game industry. Between prolonged development times, hard to find hardware and the stubbornness of Covid, publishers and developers spent much more time working hard behind the scenes this year rather than in front of the cameras hyping their latest releases. But that still hasn’t stopped a number of quality releases that have defined the year, and subsequently the budding new generation of consoles. Sony led the three manufacturers with “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests” and “God of War Ragnarok,” but it was a smaller Japanese studio that earned this year’s game of the year honors.
FromSoftware is no stranger to fans or critics. “Demon’s Souls” and “Dark Souls” have become some of the most popular games of the previous two generations. The studio’s PlayStation 4 exclusive “Bloodborne” remains one of the most enduring titles on the console. So when the studio decided to challenge itself by shifting its world design from a Metroidvania-inspired structure to full open world with a world and lore written and created by “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin, there was no way “Elden Ring” would not be a success. What few could have imagined is just how much it would surpass almost every modern day open world title.
“Elden Ring” melds the design sensibilities of FromSoftware — tough, but fair combat and environmental storytelling — a bit more modern take on world and environmental design. The game really feels like it was inspired by “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” with this sprawling, albeit mostly empty, world filled with explorable dungeon areas. Where “Breath of the Wild” turned boring after a while due to its obtuse combat mechanics and silly emphasis on weapon degradation, “Elden Ring” tasks the player less with resource management and more with the goal of sharpening skills for ever-increasing danger. The narrative doesn’t necessarily push the player in one direction or another, allowing the player to almost feel their way through the open world blindly. It might sound frustrating at first, but “Elden Ring” is so engrossing that you’ll find yourself constantly wanting to explore, and to push yourself to your limits in order to see what this new area is that you just discovered.
FromSoftware veterans will certainly be familiar with the combat design of “Elden Ring.” There’s such a large variety of characters and play styles that everyone can find their own way to enjoy the game. The variety seems to be even better than previous titles. And while the combat never quite reaches the fast pace of “Bloodborne,” some of the faster characters, such as the Samurai, can offer a much broader combat focus than previous titles. The inclusion of so many hidden summons and spells throughout the world that can be stumbled upon really adds more layers to how players approach each combat scenario. And that’s where “Elden Ring” truly shines.
“Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne” might have been off putting to some people because of the increased difficulty and the game’s nature for punishing mistakes. “Elden Ring” still has that element of difficulty and the game will still punish you for making a mistake. But there’s a level of accessibility never before seen in a game of this type due to the open world nature. The Tree Sentinel is one of the first major bosses that players will stumble across when they enter the open world. In typical FromSoftware fashion, he’s extremely massive and can kill the player in one hit. But the game includes a mount now to help traverse the sprawling landscape. Players who are brave enough can take on the Tree Sentinel immediately by hitting and running with the mount. Or they can level up and try to take him on while on foot. Players can summon an army of wolves to distract him while you launch lightning balls like Goku’s spirit bomb. There’s plenty of options so that players aren’t just forced to run into a roadblock on a narrow path and find themselves stuck.
That is not to sway FromSoftware’s classic boss fights don’t occur. There are many scattered throughout the land. Each delivers an exposition dump that really helps flesh out Martin’s world before launching into battle. Many are optional and can be skipped all together. Others will be roadblocks, but only after offering plenty of endless time to grind or explore optional areas to approach a boss fairly overleveled. Again, this structure goes back to expanding the accessibility of the title.
“Elden Ring” is easily the best title released this year, and could be considered one of the best ever made, were it not for the technical problems that still plague the title nearly a year after launch. The PlayStation 5 version still has performance issues for its native version, no matter which of the two performance modes players choose. The PS4 version running in backward compatibility mode on the PS5 remains the best way to play the game still today, even though the graphics take a minor hit and there’s less vegetation on screen. The PC version still has stuttering issues, even on more powerful hardware. Both of these things have been brought to the attention of FromSoftware, but there’s never been any substantial moves made.
This year may not have been packed with the heavy hitters that many had anticipated at one time, but there were still a select handful of decent games to enjoy. Poor “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests” managed to launch within two weeks of this year’s game of the year, not unlike how it’s predecessor, “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” launched within two weeks of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” And while “God of War Ragnarok” disappointed many, it still scored highly across the board. But “Elden Ring” is just an entirely better game by every metric other than technical performance. Hopefully one day, FromSoftware will get its technology development smoothed out.