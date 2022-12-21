'Elden Ring' perseveres as 2022 game of the year
Courtesy photo

One will look back on 2022 and see it as a relative disappointment in terms of releases throughout the video game industry. Between prolonged development times, hard to find hardware and the stubbornness of Covid, publishers and developers spent much more time working hard behind the scenes this year rather than in front of the cameras hyping their latest releases. But that still hasn’t stopped a number of quality releases that have defined the year, and subsequently the budding new generation of consoles. Sony led the three manufacturers with “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests” and “God of War Ragnarok,” but it was a smaller Japanese studio that earned this year’s game of the year honors.

FromSoftware is no stranger to fans or critics. “Demon’s Souls” and “Dark Souls” have become some of the most popular games of the previous two generations. The studio’s PlayStation 4 exclusive “Bloodborne” remains one of the most enduring titles on the console. So when the studio decided to challenge itself by shifting its world design from a Metroidvania-inspired structure to full open world with a world and lore written and created by “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin, there was no way “Elden Ring” would not be a success. What few could have imagined is just how much it would surpass almost every modern day open world title.

