COLUMN: 'Dragon Age' ditches multiplayer, embraces single-player revolution

Bioware’s redemption tour begins now.
The embattled EA studio has seen better days after the back-to-back disappointments that were “Mass Effect Andromeda” and “Anthem.” Neither game lived up to the hype, and both games were given unceremonious — some would say merciful — deaths. EA announced last week that “Anthem Next,” which was supposed to be a relaunch of the once-promising games-as-a-service title, was canceled after a thorough internal review. The around 30 members of that development team have been moved to “Dragon Age 4,” as the studio is now full hands on deck.
“Dragon Age 4” has been a monkey paw wish game for some time now. Fans have been clamoring for a new “Dragon Age” title for several years. The previous game in the series, “Dragon Age Inquisition,” was the universal game of the year when it was released in 2014; though, that says more about the quality of the releases that year, than of the high quality of “Inquisition.” But EA has been notorious for its fixation on monetization schemes. And with the release of “Destiny” in 2014, that showed GAAS titles could be infinite moneymakers, it only made sense for the publisher to set its eyes on a GAAS version of “Dragon Age.”
That’s not necessarily the case anymore, according to a new report from “Bloomberg.” The publication reported last week that EA was originally fully bought into the idea of live service elements in the next “Dragon Age,” but the failure of “Anthem,” and the surprising success of its “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” has convinced the publisher to direct all online elements to be stripped from the game. “Dragon Age 4,” or whatever it will ultimately be called, will purely singleplayer. Rejoice.
The next “Dragon Age” was intended to be a multiplayer-centric live service game, not unlike “Anthem,” or the equally-ridiculed “Marvel’s Avengers” — the latter of which is in the midst of its own “Anthem” style relaunch debate. But EA has seen the light, and opted for a much more traditional approach to an RPG series that began as a love letter to traditional isometric RPG games. To take such a franchise and pivot into a generic GAAS title with the “Dragon Age” branding would have been terrible.
The report states that EA was very impressed with the success of “Fallen Order,” which exceeded all sales expectations, and proved that single-player experiences are still profitable. This is something that people have been declaring for years, but publishers have always seemed slow on the uptake. After all, the industry is riddled with the corpses of “Destiny” clones and GAAS titles that tried to chase those dollars. For every “Destiny,” there’s a “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” “Marvel’s Avengers” or “Anthem.” It’s easier to name the number of GAAS titles that have failed miserably than it is to name the titles that succeeded and launched profitable ventures.
On the other side of the coin, it seems every time a single-player focused title does well, the industry acts surprised that single-player games are still popular. Sales estimates for last year’s “Doom Eternal” point to around 7 million copies sold — the best debut in the franchise’s storied history. Remedy’s “Control” reached profitability within its first week on sale. Sony’s “Ghosts of Tsushima” saw the best sales of any new IP launch on the PlayStation 4.
Single-player titles are not only still popular, but people are actually starved for them. Players want something to enjoy in between sessions of their favorite GAAS games. After all, the industry has cemented its live service offerings. Nothing is going to dethrone “Destiny 2,” “Fortnite” or “Call of Duty Warzone.” These games command such massive time commitments that it’s nearly impossible to maintain constant engagement across multiple GAAS titles. So players have settled in with what they enjoy and don’t want to be disturbed or bothered with other attempts at chasing that cash.
Yet people still want breaks, and they want to try different offline experiences from time to time. So instead of testing the waters of yet another live service game that’s going to require hundreds of hours of commitment, a quality 10-20 hour single-player game is perfect. We’re seeing a shift in the industry in which both the small handful of live service titles can coexist alongside new single-player experiences. People are willing to pay for them, as evidenced by the strong sales of so many new single-player titles each year. It’s a trend that has been evident for several years, but the industry is slow to adapt.
Hopefully, EA’s shift is rewarded with strong sales — if “Dragon Age 4” is a high quality release. Bioware has a lot of hype to live up to, but there’s potential. This pivot away from multiplayer components shows the studio and publisher on the right track. Now they just have to stick the landing.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a gaming column for The Constitution.