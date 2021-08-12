The Lawton Public Library has added another gem to its treasure trove of resources.
This “gem” is the Digital Memory Center and its purpose is to do as its name implies — to digitize your family memories in order to preserve and share them.
What can I digitize?
You can digitize the following:
•Family papers (records, awards, notes, handwritten recipes);
•Family albums (especially those holding old photographs);
•Photographs (black and white & color up to 11x17);
•VHS tapes (including S-VHS and VHS-C);
•Audio cassettes;
•Vinyl LPs;
•Films and slides (35 mm, 126 and 110);
•Super 8 film movies & still frames, 8 mm film negatives & movies;
•3.5” floppies
•CDs and DVDs,
As an experiment, I digitized some 35mm slides to learn how it worked. I am very interested in continuing as I have many more slides, lots of audio cassettes and several LPs.
Best of all, using this service is free.
Some basic elements
Here are a few basic facts about this system.
There are several machines that digitize different things. If no one else is there, you can digitize an LP and while that’s happening, you can go to another machine and digitize slides or documents (one slide or document at a time by your hand).
If you want to digitize an audio cassette, an LP or an old home movie, it will take as long to digitize it as it does to play it. You’ll need to remember that, so don’t show up with a box of cassettes, expecting to be finished digitizing them in an hour or so.
Another machine in the Center is one that copies CDs and DVDs. If you have digitized a CD with family photos and want to share it with other family members, you can made up to five copies right there. (Or you can make one copy at a time at home on your computer.)
When converting to digital files, you will need to bring your own CD or DVD, a flash drive or external hard drive. You may purchase 64 GB flash drives and 32 SD cards for $10 each.
The digital process is easy but not quick.
The Digital Memory Center is a terrific addition to the library’s vast resources and should be seriously considered to save and store memories.
More information
The Digital Memory Center is connected to the Family History Room. More information may be obtained at https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/digital-memory-center and/or by email inquiry at libraryhelp@lawtonok.gov.
Instructions are available in the Digital Memory Center for each device and library staff are available to help. If you would like one-on-one instruction, call 580-581-3450 (option 3) at least 24 hours in advance to schedule an appointment.
You can attend the following sessions at the library to become acquainted with the Digital Memory System and how it works:
· Digitizing family movies, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
· Digitizing 35 mm slides, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
And you can get started using this center with hands-on tips:
· Organizing family photos, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
· Preserving grandma’s cookbook, noon-1 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 8.