Diablo IV was released earlier this month and is the latest installment in the Diablo video game franchise.

“Diablo IV” has been out three weeks and it’s proven to be one of the most enjoyable and most addicting games released in some time. That addictive nature is a good thing, because this game does not respect the time of its players.

Modern gaming has an obsession with the grind. Force players to invest hours upon hours into your game and they’ll feel committed to it, thus more willing to fork over money for microtransactions and skins and other ridiculous items that don’t impact the game beyond the appearance of a digital character. The battlepass has become synonymous with enticing players to stick around just a bit longer to unlock that next piece that they probably won’t use, but will at least have in their inventory. But “Diablo IV” takes the grind to a whole new level.

