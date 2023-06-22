“Diablo IV” has been out three weeks and it’s proven to be one of the most enjoyable and most addicting games released in some time. That addictive nature is a good thing, because this game does not respect the time of its players.
Modern gaming has an obsession with the grind. Force players to invest hours upon hours into your game and they’ll feel committed to it, thus more willing to fork over money for microtransactions and skins and other ridiculous items that don’t impact the game beyond the appearance of a digital character. The battlepass has become synonymous with enticing players to stick around just a bit longer to unlock that next piece that they probably won’t use, but will at least have in their inventory. But “Diablo IV” takes the grind to a whole new level.
Since the game was released in early access on June 1, only a small handful of players have reached the max rank of 100. It’s estimated that a single player will take 150 hours to max out their character’s level if they practice certain farming tactics. That’s limited to just one character. There are five in the game.
To make matters worse, “Diablo IV” incorporates an open-world design for the first time in series history and that world is covered in a “fog of war,” which hides the map until players explore. It’s a concept that works great in real-time strategy games, but is a significant pain here as each path can be difficult to navigate with winding corridors and frequent dead ends. Sprinkled about this massive world are 160 statues of Lillith — markers that provide character attribute boosts and unlock additional experience — that players must discover to unlock additional attribute points. Each bit of progress in revealing the map and the statutes of Lillith are limited to each individual character. So someone who likes to switch between characters must unlock the same content each time instead of progressing with dungeon crawling and demon slaying. It’s a menial task aimed at stretching out the length of playtime with arbitrary roadblocks to progress.
In an attempt to subvert the horrible grind, the “Diablo” community has worked together to identify specific dungeons or areas that players can play repeatedly to maximize their experience gain and loot drops. Blizzard, which has been quiet about addressing certain bugs and issues with the game, immediately issues hotfixes to reduce the concentration of enemies in these dungeons and reduce the potential experience gain in an effort to bring the game more in line with its vision of how it should be played. I’ve always bristled at the idea of a developer constantly tinkering with its product because players don’t play it how they envisioned. Death of the author should apply to video games.
Solo players have taken to Reddit and other social media platforms to complain about the steady stream of nerfs that Blizzard has constantly issued over the last three weeks. Like other action RPGs, “Diablo IV” is a co-op game in which up to four players can join in a party. The more players together in a party, the more experience is gained from sidequests, dungeons and killing enemies. As Blizzard reduces the size of mobs with each nerf, it ensures solo players have less enemies to face and less experience to gain. One Reddit user estimated the latest change could add 20 hours to the grind.
During a livestream Friday, “Diablo IV” producers promised additional changes were coming, but not before the first season, which starts in late July. Each season will last three months and will require players to start completely from scratch with a new character, should they choose to participate. Faced with the idea of another 15-20 hour grind just to reveal the map and discover all 160 statues of Lillith per season, many players were unhappy. But producers announced a change had been made to seasonal progress and unlocks will carry over between characters and seasons. Players will not have to grind through the map again.
Producers also promised buffs would come to character classes, ensuring that some of the more restricted resources will be easier to come by in later seasons. Many character builds struggle with resource generation that limits build designs. While Blizzard wasn’t specific about changes, it’s good to hopefully see classes receive buffs, rather than nerfs. The first update for the game arrived two days after it went into early access and nerfed four out of the five characters, significantly reducing their effectiveness because, again, they weren’t played as Blizzard had intended.
“Diablo II” featured a heavy grind, and it’s still regarded as one of the best ARPGs of all time. The difference between it and its eventual successor is that Blizzard seems committed to constantly updating anything that allows players to gain some initiative in leveling up their character. “Diablo II” featured plenty of farming locations and exploits for those who wanted to skip the more mundane aspects of the game. But it’s hard to not look at Blizzard’s actions with “Diablo IV” with a cynical eye and wonder if they’re not attempting to artificially pad the game’s length in order to sell experience booster packs when the first battlepass arrives next month.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton