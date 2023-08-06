Film Review - Haunted Mansion

This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson in a scene from “Haunted Mansion.”

 Jalen Marlowe/Disney Enterprises via AP

Elevated by a fantastic cast of characters, “Haunted Mansion” scares up enough fun to be entertaining, even if the tone is a bit inconsistent.

Disney has been attempting to make its theme park rides into movies for 20 years, ever since “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” became a surprise hit; but it’s never quite been able to replicate that success with other attempts, especially the maligned initial “Haunted Mansion” experience starring Eddie Murphy years ago. This new film instead embraces more of the titular ride’s atmosphere and story for a more authentic recreation that is sure to enthrall Disney fans and wraps it in a compelling enough narrative that won’t be scary to anyone other than maybe the youngest of viewers, but still carries a surprising amount of heart and emotion for a literal theme park ride adventure.