Elevated by a fantastic cast of characters, “Haunted Mansion” scares up enough fun to be entertaining, even if the tone is a bit inconsistent.
Disney has been attempting to make its theme park rides into movies for 20 years, ever since “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” became a surprise hit; but it’s never quite been able to replicate that success with other attempts, especially the maligned initial “Haunted Mansion” experience starring Eddie Murphy years ago. This new film instead embraces more of the titular ride’s atmosphere and story for a more authentic recreation that is sure to enthrall Disney fans and wraps it in a compelling enough narrative that won’t be scary to anyone other than maybe the youngest of viewers, but still carries a surprising amount of heart and emotion for a literal theme park ride adventure.
Director Justin Simien, who burst onto the scene with the amazing “Dear White People,” brings a certain vision to this film that is lacking in many of Disney’s other corporate-mandated products as of late. There’s a personality and sense of authenticity to it that makes it feel much more like a true “Haunted Mansion” experience as opposed to the previous version. He drops Easter eggs throughout that Disney fans will pick up on and love. So many great moments from the ride are hidden in plain sight. This really feels like a love letter to one of Disney’s most enduring rides, which elevates some of the more frustrating narrative shortcomings.
Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield lead an engaging eclectic group of individuals brought together at a haunted mansion outside of New Orleans in an attempt to help dispel a group of nearly 1,000 ghosts that have taken residence in the mysterious abode. Dawson’s Gabbie and her son, Travis, purchase the sprawling home in an effort to restart their lives after a tragic event in their past. Newcomer Chase Dillon plays the elementary-aged boy with an exceptional amount of depth for a child actor and really serves as one half of the lynchpin of the beating emotional heart of the film. The script gives him more to work with than many other more well established actors and he definitely lives up to those expectations.
Stanfield continues his meteoric rise in Hollywood with a performance that is almost too good to be in a Disney park ride film. His character, Ben Matthias, has struggled to move on from his deceased wife, even going so far as to take her former job as a New Orleans tour guide who deals with obnoxious tourists wanting to see ghosts. He was a former scientist who invented a camera that can take photos of ghosts before he was laughed out of the scientific community for pseudo-science, even if it worked. So when he’s offered $10,000 to investigate a haunting that he doesn’t even believe in, he’s more than happy to take the money. Unfortunately for him, the haunting is real.
The rest of the cast is rounded out by a surprisingly mellow Tiffany Haddish, a charming performance from Owen Wilson and a welcome return to the big screen for Danny DeVito. Each embodies their own unique character archetype and each has their own arc they must navigate over the course of the film that includes personal ties to the haunting. The script can feel a bit overstuffed at times, but it still handles the ensemble well enough to give everyone enough time to breathe and contribute to the adventure.
Unfortunately, with such a large focus on the human cast, the ghost cast is not quite as fleshed out — so to speak. The villainous Hatbox Ghost, a favorite of the ride, serves as the main antagonist; although, audiences don’t get to see him for more than an hour into the film. A few others are sprinkled about, but they’re rarely seen in force until the final act of the film. Much of the hauntings are cheaply handled, such as seeing empty medieval armor move or tables and chairs knocked over or things like that. The haunting setpieces in the beginning, which are meant to instill some level of fear in the audience, usually fall flat. The film doesn’t find its real legs until it shifts from attempting to be a PG-13 horror at the start to a more lighthearted adventure once the cast is gathered and the mystery begins to reveal itself, which is the main problem with the film.
“Haunted Mansion” tries to do too much within its 125-minute runtime. It attempts to be a serious, albeit sterile, horror film for its first act, but never has the commitment to really scare the audiences with anything that hasn’t been seen hundreds of times in other horror films. Then it pivots to almost a family comedy for its second act, once the cast is assembled. The second act is some of the best of the film because all of the actors have such great charisma with each other that they all play well off each other in the haunted mansion setting. The third act devolves into a CG-infused mess of ghost chases, spells and “Doctor Strange” style room transformations that leave the audience as puzzled as the characters. But what holds it all together is the emotional struggles of Stanfield’s and Dillon’s characters who use the adventure to finally confront their grief while confronting an army of the dead. Without the strong performances of those two, the whole movie would fall apart.
“Haunted Mansion” has some issues, but it’s a film that Disney desperately needs to make more of these days. In an age of cinematic universes and interconnected franchises, it’s refreshing to experience a truly standalone film where the conflict is introduced and resolved by the end of the film, where every major character undergoes an easily-defined journey and where the end credits roll without necessarily teasing a new adventure on the horizon. Not every film needs to be the start of some sprawling franchise; nor, does it need to contribute to a cinematic universe. Not every Disney product needs to be a sterilized, soulless rehash of a superior animated product. “Haunted Mansion” is a breath of fresh air in a Disney release lineup that smells like moldy laundry that hasn’t been taken out of the washing machine for a month. While it may not find success right now, it should become a spooky season mainstay and a must-watch every Halloween season.
“Haunted Mansion” is in theaters and will be streaming on Disney+ in October.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.