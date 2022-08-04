The console wars have infiltrated global politics.
Over the weekend, a Brazilian government filing gave interested individuals a first-hand look into how various powers-that-be in the video game industry feel about Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. As part of its due diligence in reviewing the anti-competition implications of the buyout, various world governments reached out to Sony and other third-party publishers to gauge their views on how the purchase could impact operations.
At the heart of the matter is not whether Microsoft will own such a vast quantity of IPs with the Activision-Blizzard purchase, or whether it will allow Microsoft to saturate the market with its literally dozens of development studios, but rather what will happen to “Call of Duty.:” Yes, the ubiquitous franchise that continues to sell 20 million copies, even when its release is absolute garbage — looking at you, “Call of Duty Vanguard” — is at the center of this ongoing argument between Sony and Microsoft in what amounts to at least one entity throwing a temper tantrum because it might have to share its favorite toy more often.
Publishers EA and Ubisoft were unphased by the acquisition. Both agreed there’s nothing in Activision’s catalog that couldn’t be replaced by another publisher at some point in the future. Ubisoft doesn’t feel “Call of Duty” stands above the competition to the point where it’s irreplaceable. The company stated that all publishers and games “compete for available playtime, and no title stands alone in its own genre.” EA’s “Battlefield,” despite the poor reception of “Battlefield V” and “:Battlefield 2042” were listed as competitors. The free-to-play “Apex Legends” generates $500 million a year with executives expecting that number to raise to as much as $1 billion annually. All of the aforementioned titles are available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
Sony sees things differently, telling Brazilian regulators that “Call of Duty” is a “franchise with no rival.” The Japanese publisher would go on to talk up the importance of the shooter franchise, and how any Microsoft influence on it could be detrimental to the industry at large. Why? Because “Call of Duty” is that big, according to Sony.
“According to a 2019 study, the importance of ‘Call of Duty’ to entertainment, in general, is indescribable,” Sony stated. “The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses such as ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings.’”
There’s something interesting about those listed franchises — aside from “Lord of the Rings,” which has nearly a century of fandom, they were all grown organically within most of our lifetimes. “Game of Thrones,” much like “Call of Duty,” only became more popular as it continued from relatively humble beginnings. Sony sees it differently.
“‘Call of Duty’ is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it,” Sony stated. “
Sony does have a point, at least somewhat. EA has tried to position its “Battlefield” franchise as a direct competitor to “Call of Duty” dating back to “Battlefield Bad Company 2” in 2010, which was significantly changed from its predecessor in the wake of the breakout success of “Call of DUty 4: Modern Warfare” in 2007, and its subsequent sequels. There was a time when “Battlefield” stood toe-to-toe with “Call of Duty with releases like “Battlefield 3” and “Battlefield 4,” before the quality began slipping with later titles. While “Battlefield” never reached the pure sales numbers of “Call of Duty,” it was still an extremely healthy competition that pushed developers of both franchises to test their limits and offer even better experiences for consumers. Sony points to the resources that Activision throws at “Call of Duty” each year as the reason why its quality has remained steadfast, while others have faltered. They must have omitted “Vanguard” from that filing. Even it, however, topped sales charts.
“‘Call of Duty’ has been the top-selling game for nearly every year over the past decade, and for its genre, it’s overwhelmingly the best-selling game,” Sony stated. “It’s synonymous with first-person shooters and essentially defines that category.”
Sony is right about the sales of “Call of Duty” in recent years. But 15 years ago, months before “Modern Warfare” would blow the doors off the industry, a little franchise called “Halo” was considered the dominant shooter on the market. Every shooter title up to that point had to be compared to “Halo” in some form or fashion. Then “Modern Warfare” came out a few months after “Halo 3” and the industry changed. So Sony’s assertion that “Call of Duty” will never be topped ignores history.
So why is Sony so threatened by this acquisition? The Japanese video game giant pushed its way into the industry more than 25 years ago by buying up third-party exclusives and making the PlayStation the sole home franchises like “Final Fantasy.” It knew it could never compete with Nintendo on first party exclusives, so it purchased third party titles, preventing them from appearing on other consoles. That practice continued through the PlayStation 3 generation until it was no longer feasible.
A scrappy Microsoft reached out to Activision and secured marketing rights to “Call of Duty” in the Xbox 360 generation, and while the series appeared on the PS3, it became synonymous with Xbox. The tables flipped during the next generation, when Sony secured those same marketing rights. Except Sony went a step beyond, restricting whole game modes and maps to the PS4 versions. “Call of Duty” wasn’t just marketed with PlayStation branding, it was the superior version. That helped cement Sony’s lead with the PlayStation 4 and entering this new generation. Sony doesn’t want to give up that golden goose.
Microsoft has openly stated that “Call of Duty” will remain on PlayStation hardware going forward, but that’s not what scares Sony. The idea of “Call of Duty” launching day-and-date on Xbox Gamepass with no additional purchase required would make the Xbox Series the definitive way to enjoy “Call of Duty.” Sony, like Microsoft for the last eight years, would be the inferior destination.
It is somewhat ironic that Sony has pushed so hard to block this acquisition, often stating how even the idea of an exclusive “Call of Duty” is unfair when it came out swinging this generation, locking up multiple Bethesda titles as timed exclusives, even going as far as to try to steal “Starfield” out from under Microsoft ahead of its acquisition two years ago. Do you see any new “Final Fantasy” title coming to the Xbox Series? Sony has been even more aggressive about locking other consoles out of titles. It just doesn’t have the money to throw around like Microsoft. But at least Microsoft has promised to keep “Call of Duty” available. After all, it sells 15 million copies on PlayStation hardware every year, why give up that revenue stream?
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.