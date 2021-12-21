Despite our best efforts, we all make mistakes in researching and recording our family history. Here are some of the most common errors and what to do about them.
Ages don’t jive
Have you found that an ancestor was born before his/her parents? Or a great-great-grandmother gave birth at the age of 60? Or at the age of 6? Such incorrect dates can make your hard-earned research worthless. A few common errors that might trap you – children born before their parents’ birth; women giving birth before the age of 14 or after the age of 50; individuals who married, bought property and appeared in census records after their deaths.
To help solve this problem, create a timeline of your ancestor’s life. Such will help keep dates straight and prevent such common-sense errors from occurring. A timeline should begin with the ancestor’s birth year.
Data from other family trees
With millions of family trees online, it’s hard not to look at a few from time to time. It’s perfectly okay to copy some of it. While cross-referencing can save you time, it can spell genealogical disaster because that information may apply to another person with a similar name or be completely wrong.
Check the sources before adding the data to your tree.
Incorrect indexes
While digitized indexes have made genealogy records easier and key-word searchable indexes on the big genealogy sites make research faster, there can be a stumbling block. And that is people who indexed the records by the thousands. Those indexes could be poorly indexed.
View the record images whenever possible. It can help sort out details that the indexer may have missed. This is especially true for handwritten records.
Typos
There may be lots of information in your tree, but spell-check isn’t one of them. Spelling was not important to our ancestors — they simply spelled words like they sounded and that may account for why brothers spelled their surname differently. And that may be how your surname got on to the family tree with widely different spellings. It can upset your research and prevent you from getting matched with other records and databases.
To perhaps avoid typos, routinely review the names and dates and look for typos. Make sure all dates are consistently formatted, watch for name variants and multiple spellings of surnames. You might ask a friend or relative to read the text so other eyes check it out. Also, never proofread your own writings. Take it from a long-time editor; you’ll inevitably miss something.
Wrong ancestor
Your family tree may have a common name, like John Smith, which can waste your valuable research time and lead you away from records of your actual ancestor.
Use multiple sources when searching for an ancestor with a common name. Consider the birth year, occupation, other family members and location within a community.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton and writes a column on genealogy for The Lawton Constitution.