When doing family history research, we focus on blood kin — those people we refer to as grands or greats, aunts or uncles, even cousins. But there are two other categories we should not dismiss or overlook in our research; they can provide important clues and information about our ancestry.
These types of research are useful then you’ve hit a brick wall or facing other tricky genealogical challenges, such as:
•Missing links to an earlier generation;
•Unknown biographical details;
•Difficult-to-trace ancestors (recent immigrants, women, adoptees);
•Individuals with the same name;
•Ancestors born before 1850, when few records existed.
These categories are known as cluster and collateral research. You have them in your life — probably a lot more than your ancestors had — so your very distant descendants are going to have a wild ride in researching you! What is cluster and collateral research?
Cluster research
This research examines the “cluster” of individuals who were friends, neighbors and coworkers — people who participated in your ancestor’s daily life. Your ancestor and family may have been one of a dozen families who immigrated to the United States as a group and bought land and settled together.
Collateral research
A collateral relative is any blood relative who is not your direct ancestor. While blood ancestors are parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, etc., collateral relatives are cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, siblings, etc.
This is non-direct-line research which focuses on ancestors with whom you share very little DNA. However, information about their lives could have an important impact on your research.
Studying collateral kin can reveal important information, such as certain physical or mental health issues, or learning that an extended family member worked in a profession or faced financial or social hardships as those you’ve faced.
Where to search?
These records mention multiple people and should be reviewed:
•Census records group families and neighborhoods together;
•City directories list business owners and trades people;
•Vital records show witnesses and informants (likely your ancestor’s relatives or close friends);
•Newspapers have been consistent in publishing obituaries but less so in recent years of publishing birth/marriage/anniversary notices and social columns;
•Wills and probate records name heirs, next-of-kin and surviving family members;
•Land transfers may list heirs or previous owners;
•Military records, especially pension records as they refer to next-of-kin and applicants for bounty land.
Don’t hesitate to delve into the past of another person. You likely will find clues into your past.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton and writes a column for The Lawton Constitution.