Who was Elizabeth Coleman, better known as Bessie?
Born in January 1892 in Texas, she was one of 13 children born to sharecroppers. Educated in a one-room schoolhouse, she promised her mother that she would “amount to something.” So she saved her money earned as a laundress and in 1910 enrolled in Langston University but completed only one term — she ran out of money.
Early years and the ‘dream’
Bessie returned to Texas, worked again as a laundress until 1915 when she moved to Chicago, lived with a brother and found a job as a manicurist and then in a chili parlor. It was in Chicago that her dream began to formulate when she listened to and read stories of the World War I pilots. She wanted to become an aviator.
As there were no African American pilots in the area nor any white ones who were willing to teach her to fly, she found a sponsor in Robert Abbott, publisher of the largest African-American weekly newspaper, the Chicago Defender. He suggested she go to France, a world leader in aviation and the French were not racists.
She took it upon herself to learn French and off she goes to France in late 1920 to fulfill her dream. She earned her international pilot’s license 7 months later, the first woman of African American descent and the first of Native American descent (on her father’s side) to hold a pilot license.
In the United States in September 1921, she quickly realized that she needed to expand her repertoire and learn aerobatics if she was going to make a living giving exhibition flights.
So it’s back to Europe for Bessie where she gained flying experience in Holland, France and Germany.
In a session with reporters in New York in August 1922, she outlined her goals. She wanted to be a leader in introducing aviation to her race, and she wanted to establish a school for aviators of any race. Bessie made public appearances in churches, schools and theaters to get African Americans interested in this new and expanding technology of flight.
The final years
Smart, pretty and well-spoken, the next few years had ups and downs for Bessie. She purchased a small plane and crashed it on the way to her first scheduled West Coast air show. The plane was destroyed and she spent 3 months in the hospital. It took more than a year to locate financial backers for a series of air shows in Texas. But her appearances there in 1925 were successful enough to make a down payment on another plane. The publicity about her brought steady work; in fact, she told a sister that she had enough money to open a school for pilots.
Bessie was scheduled to give a benefit exhibition on May 1, 1926, in Orlando, Florida. Another pilot, William D. Wills, flew her plane from Dallas to Orlando but had to make three forced landings because the plane was worn and poorly maintained.
The day before the exhibition, he piloted the plane on a trial flight while Bessie sat in the back open cockpit seat to survey the area over which she was to fly and parachute jump the next day. Her seat belt was not fastened because she had to lean over the edge of the plane while picking the best site for her jump. At an altitude of about a thousand feet, the plane unexpectedly dived, then went into a spin, throwing Bessie out. Wills crashed moments later. Both were killed. Bessie was 34 years old. Her dream of becoming an aviator was fulfilled but not the one of opening a flying school.
Bessie Coleman holds a brief but distinguished career as a performance flier through her appearance at air shows and exhibitions across the United States. She was noted for her aerial skill, dramatic flair and determination. As she promised her mother, she did “amount to something.”
Honors and a read
After her death, Bessie received many honors including: Chicago’s public library was named for her, roads in her name at O’Hare, Oakland, Tampa and Frankfurt (Germany) International Airports, streets in France, Texas and Florida, aviation scholarships, a commemorative stamp issued in her name (1985) and inductions into the National Women’s Hall of Fame (2001) and the National Aviation Hall of Fame (2006).
More information on Bessie Coleman is Queen Bess – The Life of Bessie Coleman (1993) by Doris Rich.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton and writes a genealogy column for The Lawton Constitution.