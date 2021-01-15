With today’s release of his latest single, red dirt music’s godfather is making a statement.
In conversation with the columnist last Friday, Cody Canada said there’s a time you make a stand with your truth. It’s not too far from his beginnings as the singer/guitarist in the seminal outfit Cross Canadian Ragweed.
Following the turmoil since the November election and, especially, after seeing the attempted insurrection at the Nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, Canada said he’s going to sing about it. And you can’t make him shut up.
The new single, “Shut Up and Sing” was borne from a Facebook live performance. Canada said he’d offered his opinion about the president and the situation going down in our country. American inspiration hit at the same time as a stinging statement from a viewer.
“I was told I was wrong and to shut up and sing and that’s b.s., I didn’t want to be silent,” he said. “When someone tells me to shut up about it. If you don’t like my opinion, turn your phone or your radio off. … I’ll listen to anybody’s opinion”
An advance listen to the track offers a fiery response to anyone wishing to shut down Canada’s very American voice.
With his bandmates in The Departed, it was the addition of vocals from Todd Snider and Kaitlin Butts that gave it some extra-juice, according to the singer/songwriter.
“I wanted Todd because I’m such a fan,” he said. “Kaitlin was all over it, she ate it up. She has the same opinion on politics and on the conversation that we should be able to say what we’re going to say.”
The song says a lot, lyrically and musically. With a groovy, rolling bass and tom tom intro accented with swampy slide guitar licks, it’s muscular assertion of Canada’s values by way of accompinament.
Lyrics like: “Are we there yet? Are we great? I don’t know how much more I can take” and the chorus of “Don’t say nothin,’ shut up and sing” hits solid.
For Canada, almost a quarter of a century into the music business hasn’t quelled that rush of putting something out that is purely your truth. And it rocks.
“I really haven’t been this proud of a song in a very long time,” he said. “This is one that, not bragging, that was always in my head and I was so engulfed in all the b.s. that was happening and my wife (Shannon) said ‘Why don’t you write a song?’ I think it’s perfect time with everything that’s going.”
Canada will tell you quickly that his wife is his best advisor, friend and everything else that comes with just over 20 years of marriage. As the music world took its hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, he said it caused some big decisions, including potentially taking a “regular joe” job at Amazon. She told him, in no uncertain terms, to follow his soul, suck it up and get through it. He said she gives the best counsel when it’s needed.
“Covid hit and I cancelled insurance on the bus and started recording,” he said. “When it comes to the change, I’m all about it.”
Canada built his home studio. A new mixer, research for the right microphone and time experimenting led to finding a musical haven at his home heaven. With technology where it is, the quality in the product is as professional sounding as it gets, he said.
“I feel like we did the right thing,” he said. “Luckily, the first new song (‘Hard As It Seems’) got played in 30 something countries.”
Now, Canada and his wife are handling his own publicity, booking and other extracurricular parts to his career.
“Things are going great. I mean everybody’s healthy, we’re working as much as we can,” he said. “The best I can hope for is everybody be healthy.”
Although stages aren’t what they were, Canada said he and his bandmates are making it. He plays acoustic shows where and when he can. He and The Departed play about two band shows a month and “everybody’s getting paid.”
Online performances on Zoom have opened Canada’s eyes to new avenues for reaching your audience. Especially during this time of staying-in, it’s amazing to know you can still reach out, he said. Still, new mediums take getting used to.
“To be completely honest, it’s a little awkward,” he said. “I sit on my couch, pour myself a drink and they (audience) have a drink. They pick eight songs prior to the booking, I have two songs that I add. I haven’t had one that’s bad and I do a lot.”
Canada said selling hand-written song lyrics is another avenue that connects him with his fans as well as help keep his musical journey going. It means a lot in all directions.
“It really makes me feel good and know somebody’s going to give them to somebody and hang them on their wall,” he said. “Right now, whatever I can do to make sure my band and my career’s taken care of and everybody’s kids can eat I’m happy.”
“Thank god for all the people I have met throughout the years because they really have been taking care of us,” he continued.
“They ask for the private shows and they end up tipping something. It really is back to the Wormy Dog days. We’re getting by.”
It’s been a road getting to this point. Canada remembered being young and the idealizations of getting that much-coveted record deal. With his bandmates in Cross Canadian Ragweed, he helped establish a much-loved form of red dirt music. Equal parts old-school outlaw country and alt-rock, its newest generation of artists owe him for being a trailblazer.
When Ragweed broke up, Canada said Dierks Bentley shared with him the roadmap to the future for musicians: the release of singles as opposed to full-length albums. With digital platforms serving as the modern component center, modern attention spans aren’t built the same ways as in the past for the listener. An audiophile who remembers the joy of the record store, it took convincing, he said.
“One of the best parts of music to me is buying it, opening it up,” he said. “He said it was going to be irrelevant. I didn’t believe it.”
The purchase of his first pickup without a CD player caused Canada to rethink things. He thought of the money wasted on the physical parts to a record or CD. The waste would include material that wouldn’t fit into the “theme” or “vibe” that connects a whole album.
A plane trip before the pandemic convinced him. Canada said one of his favorite artists, Sheryl Crow, said she was done making records but wasn’t done making music. By then, he said, people would pay attention to a single.
For Canada, it’s always been about the songs. For his fans, it’s been about his songs. So, after repeated asking by John Dixon to be honored at Steamboat Springs, Colo, for a tribute show, he said yes. He said he didn’t really want to say yes but, again, his wife set him right.
“I told him no for two years,” he said. “To be completely honest with you, it’s going to cause a lot of people to say, ‘is there going to be a reunion’ and I’m so over that. I’m hard headed but I also don’t like that kind of attention. I really appreciate people who like that music.”
“My wife is 93 percent right and she said, ‘You should really do this. You know, the kids are proud of you,’” he continued. “I said I’d do it.”
The concert was held in January 2020. Canada said the outpouring of talent that joined in knocked him out.
“Koe Wetzel, he’s 30 years old and becoming something big and he told me, ‘I do it because of you” and that’s awesome,” he said.
The 17 song album from the show “The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed,” is due to be released on Jan. 22. The collection features recordings where Canada was joined by several artists, including Stoney LaRue, Mike McClure, Copper Chief and more.
Calling it “humbling,” Canada said it’s one of those special memories. He’s built a lot of those over the years. That includes his catalogue recorded solo with The Departed and with Ragweed. It’s a journey shared with long-time guitarist/collaborator Jeremy Plato. He said that, all around, it’s been “just awesome.”
“I wrote 90 percent of the tunes and the other 10 percent were cover songs,” he said. “As the Ragweed group, Jeremy and I walked into this thing with plans on doing it the way we were going to do it. We were rebellious. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it.”
It’s a sentiment Canada conveys today and into the future. Because no matter your opinion, he said he’s going to keep on voicing his mind and singing his songs.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.