From Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5 to Hedwig’s Theme, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is ready to charm its audience with classics from around the world when the season opens Saturday.
Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch said the 2023-2024 season is all about Music From the Heart, adding that when someone knows something so well, it is part of who they are.
“Music from the heart is particularly capable of stirring emotions in us, as it emerges from the heart of the composer through the musicians to the audience,” he said, adding this season’s music will allow members to share live orchestral music with their audience.
Kalbfleisch said Music From the Heart was a deliberate choice of name for this season’s concerts.
“Even popular music can fit that bill, especially with the beautiful strains of Faure’s Pavane, and the haunting melody of ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ by Morricone,” he said.
That’s the feeling behind Classic Pops II, which will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
Back by popular demand, Classic Pops II will feature classics from around the world, as well as works from Broadway and Hollywood — and most are pieces people will easily recognize. The orchestra will highlight dance music from Hungary, France, Russia and Argentina, then move into popular film scores by Henry Mancini, Ennio Morricone and John Williams, and a bit of Broadway from Allan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe.
Kalbfleisch said when Lawton Philharmonic opened last season with Classic Pops, the response was tremendous.
“So this year, we’re starting the season with the same format, but different music,” he said. “As is often the case, the world of orchestral music is so full of amazing examples that you may know the music immediately when you hear it, but may not know it by name. So much music has been used in advertising, etc., that it seeps into our everyday lives, but hearing it played live by the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra makes it very special indeed.”
Kalbfleisch said the first half of Saturday’s program will feature popular classics from different countries and by coincidence, most happen to be dance music, either folk dancing, ceremonial dancing or ballet. The concert will open with Orb and Scepter — Coronation March, 1953 by Walton, then feature Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, Faure’s Pavane, Borodin’s Polovetsian Dances from “Prince Igor”, and Ginastera’s Malambo from “Estancia”.
After intermission, the orchestra will move into modern times with pieces the audience will recognize from Broadway and the big movie screen: excerpts from William’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; Mancini’s Charade from “Charade”; Morricone/Mancini’s The Mission from “Gabriel’s Oboe”; and Loewe/Bennett’s Suite from “My Fair Lady.” The concert will close with a selection of Williams pieces from the first film in what Kalbfleisch calls the magical Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: Hedwig’s Theme, The Sorcerer’s Stone, Nimbus 2000 and Harry’s Wondrous World.
LPO’s 2023-2024 season will continue Feb. 24, 2024, with Mostly Mozart, and April 27, 2024, with Emotional Masterpieces.