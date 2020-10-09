Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the Utility Services counter beginning Nov. 1 as the City of Lawton continues its digital transformation with the implementation of Tyler Payments, a new transaction and payment system for City of Lawton customers.
In addition to card payments, checks and phone payments will still be accepted but citizens are advised of the following:
• To set up an online payment account and pay a utility bill online, citizens will need to follow the link to the new Tyler Payments portal that will be provided here beginning Nov. 1: lawtonok.gov/services/online-payments.
• In November, to pay a bill by phone, citizens should call 580-581-3308 — the City of Lawton Utility Services Division. A 24-hour line will be set up in weeks to come and additional information on this update will be provided to the community when completed.
• Physical checks will be accepted over-the-counter, by mail and by drop box at City Hall, before and after Nov. 1, as always.
"This is an exciting change coming to Utility Services for citizens," said Mardi Repasy, Utility Services Manager. "This service will allow us to offer citizens a new level of convenience, which we have very much been looking forward to."
Portals and terminals for credit and debit card payments in other divisions — to include Lawton Animal Welfare, License & Permits, Lakes, and others — will be deployed in months to come.