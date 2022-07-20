City of Lawton logo

The City of Lawton is looking for the oldest Lawton resident to help celebrate the city’s 121st birthday.

The person must have been born in Lawton and reside in the city. The celebration will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris, with light refreshments and a cake-cutting ceremony. Information stations with representatives of Oklahoma’s diverse history will also be on hand to share information and stories about Lawton-Fort Sill’s history.