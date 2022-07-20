The City of Lawton is looking for the oldest Lawton resident to help celebrate the city’s 121st birthday.
The person must have been born in Lawton and reside in the city. The celebration will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris, with light refreshments and a cake-cutting ceremony. Information stations with representatives of Oklahoma’s diverse history will also be on hand to share information and stories about Lawton-Fort Sill’s history.
At 6 p.m. the auditorium doors will open to a historical presentation about the community orchestrated by the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division in conjunction with the Race Relations Commission and several local historical organizations and entities such as the Comanche Nation, Buffalo Soldiers, Pioneer Women and Lawton Rangers.
The event is scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m. with a special performance from the musical “Oklahoma!” by representatives of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
If you or someone you know is suitable for the oldest resident, please submit your/their name, along with birth year and contact information to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.
For more information on the 121st Birthday Celebration, contact Jason Poudrier, Arts and Humanities Administrator at 580-581-3470, or at Jason.poudrier@lawtonok.gov.