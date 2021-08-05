Lawtonians looking for a new way to celebrate Lawton’s birthday this year can find it during a night of poets and historians at 6 p.m. Friday at the Leslie Powell Gallery, when the City of Lawton presents the first ever “Lawton History Night.”
“Lawton History Night” is the brainchild of Jason Poudrier, the Arts Coordinator for the city’s Arts and Humanities Division.
“As we were looking at putting together the 120 Roundabout in celebration of the city’s birthday, we wanted to host different events at different locations,” Poudrier said. “The Leslie Powell Gallery was gracious enough to lend us their space, which is the perfect setting and atmosphere for a night of poetry and history.”
The Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D, will play host to the event. It’s not the first time the gallery has hosted poetry readings. Before the onset of COVID-19, the gallery held an annual Valentine’s Day poetry reading.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of this community event. It’s great to see the City of Lawton trying something new in conjunction with the city’s birthday. I’d love for this to become an annual thing,” Matthew Hughes, the gallery’s executive director, said.
Guests who will be speaking and reading at the event include former Oklahoma Poet Laureate Ben Myers, Lawton-area poet Maureen DuRant, and representatives from the Buffalo Soldiers and Pioneer Women.
City officials were looking to expand this year’s celebrations with new events and locations, Poudrier said. He hopes that the celebration can continue to expand in the coming years. Any individual or organization that would like to partner on future celebrations should reach out to him as soon as they can, Poudrier said.
“I’m hopeful that people will walk away from this with something they didn’t know before about Lawton’s history. And with the poetry, I hope they take away the idea that beauty can come out of their experiences in Lawton,” Poudrier said.
Attendees will also have the chance to view current exhibits at the Leslie Powell Gallery.
“They have some beautiful shows up right now that capture some of the history of Lawton, especially the Tomato Fest art,” Poudrier said.
Masks will be required for anyone who enters the gallery, according to Hughes.
For more information about the “Lawton History Night” or the 120 Roundabout, visit the City of Lawton’s website at lawtonok.gov.