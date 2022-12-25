The City of Lawton arts and humanities division is seeking art from contemporary Black artists with a connection to Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma for its first Black History Month Pop-Up Art Show.
The show is planned for McMahon Memorial Auditorium during February.
“As long as I’ve lived in Lawton, I have not seen an art exhibit that showcases the diversity of all people of color of our great City of Lawton and their different backgrounds,” said Michell Rosario, community events & outreach coordinator for the arts and humanities division. “There are a lot of talented artists in Lawton, and I am proud to provide them a platform to exhibit their work during Black History Month.”
Rules and regulations
The division is implementing the following rules and regulations for exhibits, to maintain professional gallery practices:
• All entries must be original works. Artists should be mindful of copyright infringements.
• For two-dimensional work, the maximum measurements are 48 inches by 48 inches.
• All works on paper, including photographs, must be framed. Glass and plexiglass must be clean and intact.
• Works on canvas must be framed or have gallery-wrapped, finished edges with no staples visible.
• A hanging wire must be firmly attached to the back with screw eyes or D-rings. The wire cannot be visible on top of the frame. Two-dimensional pieces with sawtooth hangers will not be accepted. Dust covers or other backing material must be clean and intact.
• Three-dimensional artwork measurements are 36 inches in circumference and 60 inches in height.
• Sculptures must be secured to a pedestal to withstand accidental jostling while on display.
• The artist must provide any necessary pedestals or equipment for a special display. The arts and humanities division may be able to assist with a limited number of pedestals. Information is available at arts@lawtonok.gov.
All entries will be reviewed at the time of submission to ensure adherence to the exhibit’s artwork condition rules and regulations, officials said. The number of pieces included in the exhibition will depend upon the available space and the sizes of selected artwork.
City officials reserve the right to turn away any submissions deemed inappropriate for younger viewers, or offensive in subject matter. Works with pornographic, discriminatory, or violent messages may be barred from submission.
Artwork must be picked up during operational business hours the first week of March. There is a one-week grace period for late pick-up. Anyone who has not picked up their work after the specified pick-up day is subject to a storage fee.
Artists or agents are responsible for the care of the art during transportation and installation. Arts and humanities division employees, staff, and volunteers will take reasonable precautions in handling artwork; however, participation in the art exhibit is at the owner’s risk.