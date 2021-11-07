“Under the big top, we’ll be havin’ fun; under the big top …”
Cirque Italia Circuses Gold Unit will be taking visitors for a rockin’ ride back to a time when bobby socks and car hops were the norm and a sock hop would dance your cares away.
But this time, there’ll be thrills and chills promised through acrobatics and illusions undreamed in the 1950s.
Cirque Italia is returning to the Central Plaza’s northwest parking lot for a four-day run Nov. 18 through 21. You’ll know you’re there when you see the giant blue and white big top set up and ready for action at 200 SW C.
A magical dream adventure awaits in this production where a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era, said Sarah Kessler, Public Relations and Media Representative for Cirque Italia.
“This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience,” she said.
Kessler said the troupe’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups and where all are welcome at the strictly animal-free shows.
Taking precautions regarding the state of the ongoing pandemic, Cirque Italia is enforcing all CDC recommendations, as well as municipalities’ codes, Kessler said.
“The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us,” she said. “Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans.”