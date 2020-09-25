It’s been a while, but Ciera MacKenzie is returning home this weekend to sing some songs to her people.
When she takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Robinson’s Landing, 1-31 Lake Road, she’ll be joined by her old bassist (and current Black Sheep), “Big” Brad Wolf – “I miss him so much,” she said.
Things are going great for this young talent who we’ve seen and hear grow up on local stages before moving to Nashville, Tenn., a few years back. Since the move, she’s been performing constantly, recording almost as much and is learning the game through the prestigious Berkley College of Music program.
“I’m a professional musician … it is surreal,” she said. “(In Nashville) Everybody’s doing their own thing. There is a spot for everybody. You’ve got to find a way to set yourself apart.”
Fortunately for MacKenzie, she’s doing just that. In the past year, she had a song make some headway with its appearance in the TV series, “Shameless.” She’s come a long way from her first album, “Thoughts from a Haybale.” Her song “Who You Are” is going places. She’s found it’s in rotation on radio stations in Arkansas, Ireland and Australia.
“It doesn’t fit the ‘Shameless’ vibe at all,” she said. “It was really, really bizarre. It was the first time I’ve had something placed (into a movie or TV show). That song has had a whole life of its own.”
This is all despite COVID-19 and its enormous impact on live performers. MacKenzie said that, through the forced slow down, she’s found herself grow, both as an adult and as a musician.
“For me, it’s been very bizarre,” she said. “It was the worst thing that could have happened, but it was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. I learned a lot about myself.”
Mackenzie said she made herself practice her craft with more focus while also learning how to “breathe” a little bit. She said she’s finding what’s important.
“I appreciate it so much more now,” she said. “I’m happy to be coming back and play again in Oklahoma.”
Among her new songs that debuted on last night’s edition of the radio show, “I Am Vinyl” and “Demons,” MacKenzie feels confidence in presenting her inner thoughts while expanding her writing style. The strength of these two songs shows she’s onto something special.
But from this weekend until Oct. 2, MacKenzie is going to enjoy reconnecting with her friends and family and enjoy some time at her home stomping grounds. Because soon after she returns to Nashville, she’s packing up and hitting the road again, this time to tour France with her friend and fellow performer, Nathaniel Caperra. Following a short quarantine, they’ll be playing at several venues and she said there’s a plan to spend Halloween at Disneyland in Paris.
You can keep up with MacKenzie via all social media platforms (including MySpace) as well as all online platforms where you can hear her music. You’ll want to keep checking in for updates and, she said, she’s ready to supply them.
With the Sept. 11 release of their latest album, “American Head,” Oklahoma’s Flaming Lips have made 2020 one of their best years of produced music in an almost 40 year career. Unequivocally.
Readers of the column know all too well that I’m a fan. That doesn’t mean it’s not true. This new collection is something special.
In a 2019 interview with the columnist, singer/mastermind Wayne Coyne hinted at what would be coming. Telling of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ time spent in Tulsa during the 1970s while making their way to California, he imagined what the music recorded there would have sounded like. He said then the band’s developing material was written from taking that aspect of fiction and making it real.
Beginning with “Will You Return/When You Come Down,” you can taste elements of that strange premise, but it comes out as thoroughly modern Flaming Lips. Listen for yourself — https://youtu.be/DgWaChX1cno.
The Lips’ penchant for taking Pink Floyd psychedelia to a new level is displayed through the interlude of “Watching the Lightbugs Glow.” The segue into the dreamy, 60s flavored “Flowers of Neptune 6” offers a symphonic splendor — https://youtu.be/kxUXT6nEYFY.
The album takes a turn towards a bit of a theme with songs like “At the Movies on Quaaludes,” “Mother, I’ve Taken LSD” and “When We Die When We’re High.” The top psychedelic outfit around, they handle the topic with the hazy hands of masters. The masterful tale telling of an illicit Romeo and Juliet in “You ‘n Me Sellin’ Weed” puts you into an audible cinematic story that’s an album favorite, especially when a chicken pickin’ by way of The Doors-inspired bridge makes its energetic run — https://youtu.be/HvJZw2jwKNo.
The poignant piano joined with Coyne’s plaintive voice intoning, “Mother, Please Don’t Be Sad,” creates a Beatlesque journey that offers a stirring moment among this 13 song collection — https://youtu.be/KaxkJMmECZw.
One of the more interesting journeys found in the collection is the quirky “God and the Policeman” that features Kacey Musgraves — https://youtu.be/ceIkk7RBskc.
The album’s closing track, “My Religion is You” offers a pure call to arms for people to embrace whatever spiritual or corporeal sense they have while begging that you do it with sincerity and conviction. It also serves as, both, the most romantic and hookiest song the Lips have put out since “Do You Realize,” the state’s rock song — https://youtu.be/2g8QTpvY5_Y.
Added to this collection is the Lips’ soundtrack work to the movie “Arkansas.” An eclectic tale of the Mid-South drug trade, it’s Oklahoma’s ambassadors making their mark on several country music classics. From George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” — https://youtu.be/RpEMKouEENg, to Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” — https://youtu.be/EMbeERQkc98, and “In The Arms of Cocaine” — https://youtu.be/QU9aC6FLGek, they take the music in interesting interstellar directions. Purists may not dig it but this probably isn’t for them in the first place.
That said, a high point for the columnist, both as a fan of The Band and of the scene it soundtracks in the movie is the band’s take on “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” — https://youtu.be/D6dgl8sBUp8.
There’s something special about a long-standing band that never went to meet the mainstream hitting a creative and, hopefully, commercial peak at this point in the game. Look for these albums. I’m sure you’ll find something special when you listen with an open heart and “American Head.”
This week’s visit by telephone with Ciera MacKenzie made this 197th edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist something special. Along with debuting her songs, “I Am Vinyl” and “Demons,” we also revisited her terrific take on “Ice, Ice Baby” by way of Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”
Jokey closed “Saucy September” with this week’s joke set-up. Here’s the punchline:
“Thanks for coming.”
