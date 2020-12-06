Journey back in time with the Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95 this month as the theatre presents the classic Christmas tale “It’s a Wonderful Life” over the radio waves in a tribute to the golden age of radio teleplays.
The story follows George Bailey, a man who has given up on his dreams and his will to live on Christmas Eve. George meets Clarence who takes him on a journey to see how much worse off the people in his life would be without him.
LCT had originally planned a “huge” Christmas spectacular according to Executive Director Chance Harmon. But, as with many other shows this year, those plans were dashed by the ongoing pandemic.
“When we came up with the idea for a live Christmas radio show, broadcasting on the radio was the objective, but we weren’t sure any of the radio stations would be interested in such a partnership,” Harmon said. “Magic 95 came through, and was immediately on board for the collaboration.”
This is the first year the theatre has produced such an audio drama, but Harmon hopes that it will lead to an annual holiday tradition.
Addam Tate, a veteran director who has previously directed the theater’s production of “Young Frankenstein” and Blue Moon Productions’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” was picked to helm the radio production.
“Producing this piece was vastly different than any other show I have directed previously. As many actors portrayed numerous characters, the challenge was finding actors who could not only act well, but could portray many different characters with unique voices,” Tate said.
The cast list is a veritable who’s who of notable LCT alumni including Janice Bear, Martha McCartney, Allison Offield, Albert Rivas and more.
Another challenge that Tate faced was how to keep his actors safe and healthy.
“All microphones were socially distanced, and were sanitized after each use. In order to decrease the amount of exposure to one another, we limited our time together to a single recording day,” Tate said.
The single recording day was another reason he was grateful for seasoned actors. The recording went off “without a hitch,” according to Tate.
Tate, no stranger to the stage, tackled each of the challenges head-on.
“When I direct a production, I always enjoy creative challenges. As LCT has never produced a recorded radio show, it was rewarding to help create a completely new and unique theatrical experience for our audience,” Tate said.
One of Tate’s hopes for the radio show is that it will extend the theatre’s reach beyond those that would attend a regular theatrical production.
“I hope to reach members of our community who have never attended a live theatrical performance and inspire an interest in theatrical arts. I’m a firm believer that there is something in theatre for everyone. Even though this performance was pre-recorded, there is incredible acting happening behind the microphones,” Tate said.
“Magic 95 is looking forward to teaming up with the Lawton Community Theatre to present one of the best Christmas stories,” said Albert Young, Magic 95’s “Big Al.” “Magic 95 can’t wait to present it.”
Sponsorship opportunities also are available for Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Those interested in purchasing a sponsorship can become an “Angel” sponsor. Angel sponsors will receive on-air and online mention at the end of the show; on-air and online mention during the replay on Christmas Day; and will be listed on all LCT outreach materials as “Angel Donation.” Cost to be an “Angel” sponsor is $200. Donations will be split 50/50 between Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95.
For more information, call the Lawton Community Theatre at 355-1600.