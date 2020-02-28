Visitors to tonight’s premiere of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” will be treated to a collection of nine photographs taken by Lawton photographer Chris Martin. Martin was asked to display his work during the run of the show, and he happily agreed.
A familiar name around the area, Martin has been working as a professional photographer in Lawton since 2014 after he founded his own studio.
Martin picked up a camera for the first time at the age of six. Photography has always been a part of his identity.
“Even when I wasn’t working as a photographer anytime there was a camera around I’d pick it up and take pictures with it. Photography is capturing that moment in time that will never happen again and being able to show off what I was able to see to others that weren’t there themselves. That’s a big deal to me,” Martin said.
Martin lives his life by the old Kodak slogan that “a picture is worth a thousand words.” He considers himself a visual storyteller. He is always looking for the story that his subjects are telling.
“I’m not going in with a specific mindset of ‘I want to tell this story.’ I like to tell the story that is revealed to me. That’s with the landscapes. As a commercial photog, when I’m putting people in front of the camera, I typically have a story I’m wanting to tell. I don’t always know how I’m going to tell it. But landscapes, those are literally out of my control,” Martin said.
A landscape photographer at heart, Martin included several natural images in the photos that he hung at the theatre.
“It doesn’t pay the bills, but it pays the soul,” Martin said. “If I had all the money in the world, I’d shoot sunsets and landscapes all day long.”
Martin got the call at the end of last year asking him to be the featured artist in an upcoming LCT show. He was open to the opportunity. It isn’t the first time he has had the chance to display his works in public.
“Every now and then I hang stuff in places when asked,” Martin said. “I’ve had pieces up in coffee shops and at the Silver Spoon way back in the day. This was just a request where they said ‘Hey, we’d love to have your stuff on the wall.’ Anytime I’ve got the work to hang and I can put it up where people are going to be interested in it that’s great.”