Chris Cagle retired from the music business in 2015 after many years of touring took their toll on him. He was ready to leave it behind, and didn’t see himself coming back.
The country singer had a few big hits in the early 2000s, including some that still get a lot of play on country music radio, like “What Kinda Gone” and “Chicks Dig It,” songs that came after many years spent learning the ropes in Nashville, as Cagle puts it.
“I thought, ‘People keep telling me these songs are good, so when I get to Nashville, I’ll be a star immediately, and I’ve already got an album,’” Cagle said. “When I got to Nashville, I started to learn what a song really is. I would play at these open mics, and when I would sing, people would just start talking because the songs sucked.”
Cagle went back to the drawing board, writing more and more songs until he eventually developed a knack for it, and people in Nashville started to take notice.
His first two albums, “Play It Loud” and “Chris Cagle,” were certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and Cagle saw a lot of success. Success that eventually took a toll on him.
“My dream of being a musician had turned into a nightmare,” Cagle said. “I had lost who I was as a person, as a human. I had lost some of my humanity.”
Cagle stepped away. He returned home, and started spending time with his family, something he was happy with.
But his kids, who knew about his past life as a country star, would hear him sing, and eventually, convince him to go back to making music.
“They’d tell me, ‘We hear you playing in your office, and you sound great,’” Cagle said.
Cagle returned to touring, tentatively, last year. He started with just one show a month, before increasing his scheduled dates in March.
“In the last six months is when I really say I started,” Cagle said. “Around then we started really going hard at touring.”
Now, Cagle mostly performs weekend shows, like the one he’ll be playing at Apache Hotel Casino on Saturday.
“If I keep it on the weekends, I can still have time to pick up my kids from school, and see my family, and it works really well for me,” Cagle said.
He’s also started recording music again, recently putting together new recordings. He’s got no manager, and working outside a label, he said the one thing he misses is the massive amount of musicians and industry professionals he could bounce ideas off of.
“The only people I have listen to the songs now, before I start playing them and recording them, are my kids,” Cagle said. “If they like it, and I hear them singing them later, then I know there’s something to it, and I start seeing how audiences feel about them.”
And Cagle’s return also has been well received by audiences.
“A lot of the old fans have been bringing new people to the shows, and that’s exciting for me,” Cagle said. “For right now, I’ll play wherever I can where people want to hear my music.”