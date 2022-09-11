Chris Cagle

Chris Cagle will be performing at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Apache Casino Hotel. Tickets may be purchased on line or at the casino.

Chris Cagle retired from the music business in 2015 after many years of touring took their toll on him. He was ready to leave it behind, and didn’t see himself coming back.

The country singer had a few big hits in the early 2000s, including some that still get a lot of play on country music radio, like “What Kinda Gone” and “Chicks Dig It,” songs that came after many years spent learning the ropes in Nashville, as Cagle puts it.

