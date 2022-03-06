Artwork from Southwest Oklahoma high school students hangs in the Garis Gallery at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and Museum, as part of a celebration of Youth Art Month. The work will be featured at the gallery through the end of March.
DUNCAN — For the rest of this month, The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will celebrate the artwork of 131 Southwest Oklahoma high school students with a special exhibition for this year’s Youth Art Month.
For the last 12 years, the museum has used their Garis Gallery space to show student artwork through the month of March. Students from schools in Duncan, Elgin, Marlow, Comanche and Walters will have work featured in the gallery through the rest of the month.
Leah Mulkey, assistant executive director for the museum, has been overseeing the program for several years. She says that the artwork she features covers a wide range of styles, and varies from year to year.
“I’m always surprised at what the students create,” Mulkey said. “There’s a lot of different kinds of work they turn in. It’s always exciting.”
Mulkey said that a key part of the program is encouraging public school students to see a future for themselves in the arts, no matter what the art form may be. To that end, at a reception held Saturday, students who submitted work were connected with art teachers from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Cameron University, who explained the wide range of things students can do through art.
Emma Wilson, a high school sophomore from Comanche, is one of the students who submitted work to the museum as part of Youth Art Month. She explained that, as part of an art class she attends at the FAME academy in Comanche, all the students were asked to choose three pieces of art to submit.
“I kind of just picked my favorites from the year,” Wilson said.
Wilson has made art of different types as a hobby for most of her life, mostly enjoying writing poetry and sketching. She says through her art class, she’s discovered a particular art form she might never have tried outside a classroom.
“I’ve gotten a lot into pottery and air-dry clay,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that teaching art is important to everyone, but is particularly important to teenagers such as herself.
“I think, especially for teens, art is a way to escape,” Wilson said. “It’s very therapeutic. I’m thankful they have it here.”
Mulkey said that art is an essential part of building a community.
“I think it’s an important thing to promote, because art connects us,” Mulkey said.