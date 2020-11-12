DUNCAN — Stephen’s County residents will get several opportunities to immerse themselves in the arts this weekend with the inaugural “Reining in the Arts” at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
With three outdoor stages, food trucks and arts and crafts for the kids, the event promises to be a day of “fall fun” according to Scott Metelko, the director of the center.
“I’m really looking forward to getting people back here to the Heritage Center, sharing in all of the great art that is happening and helping people discover what’s going on in Southwest Oklahoma,” Metelko said.
The event will feature artists of all stripes, from Native American dancers to cowboy poets and everything in-between.
“We want to get the community out here to see what Southwest Oklahoma has to offer, but we also want to remind people that we’re here,” Leah Mulkey, the center’s assistant executive director said.
Reining in the Arts will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan. For more information, call 252-6692.