DUNCAN — The world may have changed since the Chisholm Trail was forged, but the cowboy way of life is still alive and well in Southwest Oklahoma. Just ask Katey Jo Gordan, who recently took home the title of “Ultimate Cowboy” after winning the second season of INSP’s “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.”
Gordon, who is originally from New Mexico but now lives in Comanche, will join the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan on Thursday to discuss the life of a cowboy in the 21st century. The event is part of the heritage center’s new Lunch and Learn program, which are free and open to the public.
“This will actually be just our second Lunch and Learn,” Scott Metelko, the heritage center’s executive director, said. “Our objective with these is to bring a quality program into the community that you might not get anywhere else. Having the opportunity to bring Katey Jo in is great.”
Gordon beat out 13 other contestants to be crowned the second “Ultimate Cowboy” in a competition that involved everything from cattle roping to trivia questions about ranch life. Her win secured her a herd of cattle worth $50,000, a Rawhide Portable Corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series Cattle Chute and of course the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle alongside some life-long bragging rights.
“Once it came out as public knowledge that I had won, a lot of people started reaching out to me. Everyone has been very supportive and has almost been overwhelming,” Gordon told The Constitution in an interview after her win. “I’m just this small-town girl, I never expected to get recognized by total strangers. I can’t hardly walk through anywhere now without having to stop and take pictures or sign autographs. I couldn’t’ be more grateful though.”
Gordon will speak with Lunch and Learn attendees about her time on the show, what she learns and what it takes to be the “Ultimate Cowboy.”
“During the show she talked a lot about the cowboy code of conduct and ethics and about the cowboy way of doing things. To have somebody that lives those things that we talk about here at the Heritage Center every day come and speak is big for us,” Metelko said.
The heritage center prides itself on its commitment to celebrating the American cowboy. In fact, it’s listed right there in the center’s mission: “To celebrate and perpetuate the history, art and culture of the Chisholm Trail, the American cowboy and the American West.”
“Cowboy culture never died,” Metelko said. “It’s still with us out here. It changes over time, but Katey Jo is someone who is living that cowboy code of conduct and that ethical way of looking at life and work every day. And that has taken her very far in her life very fast.”