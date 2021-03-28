DUNCAN — Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff members are gearing up to host their Cowboys and Cobblers event.
The event will feature an artist reception for their new featured artist, Skip Rowell. The reception will be from 1-3 p.m. April 10 at the center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan.
Rowell, a Cherokee/Choctaw artist from McAlester, will have his artwork on exhibit at the center from Thursday to June 30. His exhibit, titled “Different Strokes,” will feature oil paintings, scrimshaw, custom knives, carvings and jewelry.
In 2002, Rowell was inducted into the Master Artists Hall of Fame of the Five Civilized Tribes of Oklahoma. He has since competed in Master Art Competitions and presented his work at numerous American Indian festivals.
Heritage center staff members decided the 2021 theme for featured art would be art by Native American artists.
“When we were looking for potential artists to feature, we were thrilled with Skip’s work,” Scott Metelko, the center’s executive director, said. “We are excited to see what pieces he brings in and look forward to hearing from our guests about what they think of the art.”
Rowell’s artist reception will be in the Garis Gallery of the American West; the Cowboys and Cobblers event will be hosted under the portico.
“We are excited to be hosting Skip’s reception and our Cowboys and Cobblers event at the same time,” Leah Mulkey, the center’s assistant director, said. “We hope the community will enjoy both events.”
Cowboys and Cobblers is set to feature performances by cowboy poets Jay Snider and Straw Berry. Free cobbler will be served while supplies last.
“We want to give back to the community for their continued support not only to us, but to our artists and performers, as well, which is why we decided to give out free cobbler,” Mulkey said.
Heritage center board member, Julie McKinney, plans to bring her chuckwagon and demonstrate how to cook cobblers over a campfire.
Admission for the artist reception and Cowboys and Cobblers is free. Museum entry also will be free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10.
For more information about Rowell’s exhibit or Cowboys and Cobblers, call 252-6692 or email Leah@onthechisholmtrail.com
To view Rowell’s work, visit skiprowell.com