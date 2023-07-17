“We wouldn’t exist without them. The cowboy legacy is what we are all about,” Bailey Teakell, event and marketing coordinator of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, said. The Heritage Center will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can expect a variety of different entertainment, art projects, and of course — cowboys.
“We want to tell the story of every cowboy,” Teakell said. One focus of this year’s cowboy celebration is therefore diversity on the trail, the diverse groups of cowboys who made the Chisholm Trail successful.
“Usually, in Hollywood movies, we see white cowboys,” Teakell said. “But there were Black cowboys, Native American cowboys. They had different skill sets and they taught each other.”
Several special guests are expected to entertain, and also educate and teach, visitors. Miss American Indian OSU 2023, Shaeleigh McGee, will not only demonstrate the art of Chickasaw beading and display some of the things she created, she will teach it.
Hatches, hats, shoes, earrings, bracelets, key chains — Teakell said visitors will have the chance “not only to learn how to do it, but also to take it home with you.” McGee will be demonstrating and teaching throughout the day.
The National Day of the Cowboy will be kicked off at 10 a.m. by The Wild Boys, a group of Black cowboys, who will demonstrate their cowboy skills. They are followed by live performances by Gaylon Blankenship and Missy Frye, who are regulars on the National Day of the Cowboy. Teakell said there are guests coming in every year specifically to see them.
Author Joe E. Brown will read an excerpt from his novel, “A Cowboy’s Destiny,” and sing Western music starting at 11:30 a.m. Local children’s book authors Marilyn Kay Pineda and Marilyn Kay Brooks, will read from their book at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They also will provide activities for kids such as coloring and letter stamping. Other children crafts will be available thanks to the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the arts.
For visitors, it will be the last chance to see the art gallery of photographer Alan Ball, which consists of some “amazing photos of bisons” that “really captured the cowboy essence,” according to Teakell.
As every year, admission will be free. Teakell said that every family should have the ability to visit Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, regardless of resources.
“It’s so important to celebrate aspects of our community with our community,” Teakell said.
Food and drinks are not allowed within the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, but a food truck by Eva’s Smokehouse BBQ will be stationed outside. Picnic tables will be available for visitors.
“We love celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with our community members,” Leah Mulkey, the Heritage Center’s assistant director, said. “Seeing our community show up to support the legacy and cultures we work hard to preserve is rewarding and exciting. We hope everyone in town will be able to join us. We look forward to this celebration every year and always have a wonderful day.”