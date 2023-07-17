Where would Oklahoma be without its cowboys?

“We wouldn’t exist without them. The cowboy legacy is what we are all about,” Bailey Teakell, event and marketing coordinator of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, said. The Heritage Center will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can expect a variety of different entertainment, art projects, and of course — cowboys.

Recommended for you