Mike Larsen has been making art since he was in high school in the mid-1960s, and selling the art he makes for nearly as long.
“I’ve never had a job other than making art,” Larsen said.
Updated: October 9, 2022 @ 4:22 am
His art has been presented in galleries throughout the American South and Southwest. Larsen was raised in Amarillo, Texas, and lives in Oklahoma City. He shows most of his art near where he lives.
On Thursday, Larsen opened his first exhibition in Southwest Oklahoma, at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s Garis Gallery of the American West.
“I’ve been out there a number of times,” Larsen said, “but this will be my first show in those parts.”
Larsen started out as a painter, and started working in painting and sculpture not long after. While most of his work presented at the Garis Gallery will be paintings, Larsen still works in sculpture. He just recently finished a public installation, a bronze cast of OSU president Burns Hargis presented at the OSU campus.
Larsen’s favorite subject is the American West. After earning his degree from the University of Houston in the 1970s, he studied art in New York City, where one of his instructors helped guide his passion.
“One of my teachers in New York was actually from around here,” Larsen said. “And he said that being able to draw a horse was a gift, because if you can draw a horse, you can draw anything. They’re such beautiful, fascinating creatures.”
Larsen is a member of the Chickasaw Nation. As he got older, and further into his artistic career, he began to express his heritage more and more. Much of his art deals with traditional images of the Chickasaws.
“There’s always been a connection for me,” Larsen said. “But I didn’t start to really feel the connection until around the ‘90s, when I started to paint Chickasaw people.”
Following the exhibit at the heritage center, Larsen will open another exhibit in Altus in November. Larsen said he’s excited to have his first shows in the area, and to meet people involved in art in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Whenever people from the center came to pick up some art from my house, we made some really great conversation,” Larsen said. “I’m excited to get to work with them, and to meet some more people from out that way.”
