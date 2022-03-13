DUNCAN — While the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center has been working to tell the stories of the women of the West, Edie Stewart, a historical interpreter at the museum, works to bring those stories to life.
For Women’s History Month, the heritage center has been using its Facebook page and weekly newsletter to highlight notable women of the American West, posting historical trivia about the women who came to build unlikely lives in the harsh terrain.
The information is curated by Bailey Teakell, who coordinates the center’s social media presence. The celebration was started after last month’s feature, “Black Cowboys,” was well received on social media. She said that when she started this month’s project, she wasn’t very familiar with most of the women she was featuring.
Except for Lizzie Johnson.
“I was pretty familiar with Lizzie Johnson,” Teakell said.
Lizzie Johnson is often known as the “Cattle Queen” of Texas. She was the first woman to drive cattle up the Chisholm Trail, and a successful early investor in the cattle trade. She kept her own property separate from her husbands, a rarity at the time, and was an activist for the Temperance.
Stewart has been playing Johnson as one of her recurring historical characters for six years, almost as long as she’s worked at the museum.
“The performance is a lot more natural now than it was at the start,” Stewart said. “I guess I also add little parts of me when I’m performing now.”
Stewart said that of the women she researched who were early figures in cattle drives through the Plains, Johnson had what she felt was the most colorful backstory. When Johnson married, she insisted her husband sign a prenuptial agreement to keep her property separate from his. When her husband died, Johnson lived as a recluse in Austin, and appeared to be living in poverty, leaving people shocked to find that, upon her death, she had amassed a fortune of more than $250,000.
Stewart has portrayed numerous historically significant women from the Great Plains and the wider American West. In her view, performing characters, especially lesser-known characters, from history teaches history in a more direct way than simple recitation of facts.
“For kids especially, it’s like a story has come to life,” Stewart said. “It’s not just information being thrown at them. It’s more engaging.”
The women whose stories Stewart tells are, to her, a deeply underappreciated part of U.S. history. Many of them are mentioned only in passing in the wider history of the Plains and the West.
Stewart considers it part of her job, as an interpreter, to express the particularly impressive feat it was to become a successful woman in the old West.
“Women didn’t just have to get up and get dressed and go to work,” Stewart said. “They had to prove themselves. In some ways women still have to be seen on equal footing with men, but it’s gotten a lot easier than it was then.”