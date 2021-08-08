DUNCAN — Two years ago, Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Arts Council’s membership hit an all-time high — then came COVID-19 and a global pandemic.
“COVID set our numbers back, but we’re hoping we can climb that hill again,” art council Executive Director Darcy Reeves said. “But with this new spread we once again don’t know what we’re facing.”
It’s important to keep the arts alive, Reeves said. On August 12, the council will kick-off its annual membership drive in the hopes of doing just that.
“I always like to aim high; I’d say if we can get 300 memberships that would be an amazing feat,” Reeves said. “Obviously we need those financial supporters, but membership doesn’t always have to be financial it can also be donating time and talent.”
The membership drive begins with a special gallery opening featuring over 30 different Oklahoma artists, including Lawton artists Jan Stratton, Krystal Britz, Greg Erway, Charles Owens and Cathy Ross.
“It is always exciting to see returning artists who continue to create and bring in amazing pieces. And it is also awesome to meet new artists who have heard about the amazing art community right here in Duncan,” Reeves said.
The most exciting part, according to Reeves, is when brand new artists, who have never displayed their art in public before enter the exhibit.
“It can be very intimidating if you have never done it before, and we like to think that the CTAC Art Gallery provides a great steppingstone for them to get their artwork displayed in a professional venue,” Reeves said.
The council is a nonprofit organization that receives support through the Oklahoma Arts Council and the McCasland Foundation. But the group could not exist without memberships from businesses and individuals, Reeves said.
“We wouldn’t exist without our individual sponsors,” Reeves said. “For any nonprofit, the support of the local community is the backbone to our success. We appreciate everyone who continues to give back to CTAC each year. Whether it is financially supporting CTAC through donations and membership, volunteering their time, or contributing their talent, Chisholm Trail Arts Council’s success is through the accomplishments of those who believe in the arts.”
Anyone that is interested in becoming a member can do so by visiting chisholmtrailarts.com or by calling 252-4160.