DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan is offering a series of Trail Talk programs.
These free, family fun shows “live online” allow you to watch and participate from your home. Each Wednesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. CDT, the center share a variety of programs on the science of animals, visits with artists, live demonstrations, history, and even entertainment from cowboy storytellers and musicians. They last 30-45 minutes.
Visit https://onthechisholmtrail.com/trailtalk/ for all the details and current programming schedule. The center is using Zoom to broadcast their programs.
The Zoom link and password will be added to the website schedule on the morning of each event. The link is usually live at 2:50 p.m. Some of these will be on Thursday and are noted below.
Here’s the schedule for May and June.
Wednesday, May 13 — Story Time with special guest “Cowboy Doc” learning about the longhorn, with Doc and Mary.
Thursday, May 14 — Artist talk with Janet Loveless at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20 — Jesse Chisholm’s claim to fame! — Presenters: Edie and Mary
Thursday, May 21 — Cowboy Musician — Allen Wooten at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27 — Science on the Trail: Grey Wolf and the Great Horned Owl — Presenters: Edie and Mary
Wednesday, June 3 — Featured Art — Presenters: Edie and Mary
Wednesday, June 10 — Book Reading and Horse — Presenters: Edie and Mary
Wednesday, June 17 — Dutch Oven Cooking — Special Guest — Julie McKinney and her sidekick helper
Wednesday, June 24 — Oklahoma Aviators and Paper Airplanes — Presenters: Edie and Mary