Chip shortages, PS5 shortages to continue through 2022

It doesn’t look like finding a next-gen console in the wild will be any easier any time soon, according to a new Bloomberg report.
Sony warned a group of analysts late last month that the PlayStation 5 will “remain in short supply through 2022, going as far to suggest that the company might not make its sales targets for the foreseeable future — ironic considering demand for the PS5 is the greatest of any video game console ever. Sony simply cannot manufacture enough to sate demands across the globe.
Sony announced its financial results in late April, stating it had sold 7.8 million consoles through March 31, and hoped to sell at least 14.8 million units for the full year. That would set the PS5 on pace to be the fastest selling console ever. But it’s hard to sell consoles when you simply don’t have any to sell. Sony couldn’t give any estimation as to when supply constraints would ease and stock would return to normal.
“I don’t think demand is calming down this year, and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.
The CFO had to assuage the fears of some investors who questioned whether Sony could ultimately capitalize on the unprecedented demand created by Covid-19 and stay-at-home orders across the globe. Just about every entertainment sector has seen a rise in demand as people look for something to do while they wait out emergency lockdown orders and try to avoid spreading Covid. Sony pointed to the more than 100 million PlayStation 4 consoles sold. Demand will still remain, even after supply constraints eased.
But that won’t happen for a long time. At the core of the console shortage — as is the case with the shortage of every other electronic device over the last year — is a microchip shortage. Demand for semiconductors used in chips has far outstripped production capabilities. This has had a cascading effect across the globe. Automobile manufacturers can’t maintain production quotas because there’s simply not enough chips to power the vehicles’ onboard computer systems. Apple has had to stagger the release of its iPhones and other hardware components because it can’t secure enough chips. Both Nvidia and AMD are struggling to manufacture enough graphics cards. And Sony, along with Microsoft, simply cannot maintain supplies of the newly launched consoles because there aren’t enough chips to go around.
The source of all of this is Covid. When it first emerged on the scene last spring, everyone shut down almost everything. Demand for electronics devices skyrocketed with people stuck at home and supplies were quickly exhausted. As workers started returning to their jobs, factories reopened and life slowly returned to a fraction of normal, production remained stalled. It takes a long time for factories to ramp up again after being completely shut down. To make matters worse, there are simply not enough factories that produce semiconductors functioning to meet regular demand, let alone the increased demand over the last year. It’s a combination of factors that colluded in the worst possible way in order to create the worst possible scenario that we find ourselves in today.
The problem isn’t just a console shortage, but a shortage of everything that requires a microchip, which is just about everything in our daily lives. Ford announced that it will have to start shutting down its factories, temporarily laying people off, simply because there are thousands of vehicles already produced and ready to go — except they don’t have the chips needed for the onboard computer.
Sony expects the chip shortage to last into next year. Nvidia’s CEO commented last week that he doesn’t expect chip supply to return to normal until 2023. It’s going to be a rough ride for the next few years.
The good news for both Sony and Microsoft is that they seem to sell out of every console that hits the market. The bad news for everyone else is that securing a next-gen console for standard cost is like roping a unicorn. Sure, one can go to eBay or the local classifieds section and pay double the cost to secure PS5 or Xbox Series S/X, but that’s excessive. Still, it’s all up to a person’s priorities and how much they truly want something. Otherwise, this is the new normal for the foreseeable future.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.