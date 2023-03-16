If anyone knows that winter chills are still here, it’s Gaston.
Gaston is no fan of cold weather and with recent precipitations, it only makes it that much harder to bear. Going out doesn’t feel like the most fun.
No, for that, one must stay in and enjoy the pleasures of home … and home cooked delights.
Face it, can there be a better treat than home -crafted chili with spicy cornbread to fill it out?
Gaston says emphatically, “No!”
One recent night as described, the call for the chili was answered. Mrs. Gaston is a whiz at picking up hints from her hungry sous chef.
Two pounds of ground beef, a bounty of beans, and all the chili powder and cumin you could need were at the ready, as were some sweet peppers for the pot. Stewing together like a magic potion in a cauldron, the concoction trick is time to simmer and taste checks to make sure the flavors hit the mark.
First taste, not enough chili powder quickly rectified. A while later, the need for more cumin was met.
Mrs. Gaston is a champion in finding that one flavor off balance and making it line in perfection like an Olympian on a balance beam.
As the slow simmer makes its way to perfection atop the stove, the mixing of yellow cornbread complete with sliced and diced serrano peppers takes place. Then it’s too the oven where it bakes to perfection with a top layer of cheese because “it’s got to be cheesy for it to go down easy,” as the kids say on Tik Tok.
Here’s the part where Gaston goes into an appreciation of the serrano peppers. While the jalapeno pepper has become a common part of many’s diets, and habaneros, cayenne, chili and even ghost peppers have slide into popular dishes, Gaston finds many overlook this nutritious, delicious and, let’s face it, feisty flavored hot boy.
Gaston does not. Eating a whole serrano pepper while dicing another to add to the personal bowl of chili, Gaston may have a thing. Some would call it an illness of the brain. Gaston calls it “flavor country.”
Once all is ready, bowled and plated, the best part is sitting together and enjoying the hot, filling delights. With the combination of peppers and black, pinto and white beans in the chili, Gaston recommends having some Gas-X handy.
But all the bloat in the world is worthwhile when the meal’s going down.
And, yes, Gaston is aware many people don’t like beans. You don’t have to have them.
Not a fan of ground beef for your chili, ground turkey is fantastic, as well. You can use venison or any other meat you desire. Even a meat-substitute if that’s your bag. It’s all about the seasoning and the simmer. Get the combination right, it works every time.
Again, it’s all about how you flavor it.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal will differ.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, homemade chili and cornbread, the comfort of home and good company, makes dinner a win again and again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.