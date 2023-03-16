Gaston warms up with chili

A hot bowl of chili topped with shredded cheese, cheesy serrano pepper cornbread with a whole pepper as a side and good company makes for a great winter’s night for Gaston.

 Gaston the Gastronomer

If anyone knows that winter chills are still here, it’s Gaston.

Gaston is no fan of cold weather and with recent precipitations, it only makes it that much harder to bear. Going out doesn’t feel like the most fun.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

