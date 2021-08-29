After a trial reopening in June, the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council is prepared to relaunch its First Saturday of the Month Children’s Workshops in September.
“We had about 50 kids and a lot of new families at the trial reopening,” Desirae Schneider, President of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, said. “We were so excited to see our kids, some of whom have been coming to my workshops for the past nine years.”
Watching the kids that attend her workshops grow up over the years are some of Schneider’s favorite memories, she said. The pandemic has been hard to what was once a close-knit group.
“It makes me want to cry,” Schneider said. “I am so over the top excited to have our little art family back together. I have missed these kids so much.”
For the first returned workshop, Schneider will be teaching kids how to make self-portraits with items found in nature. From leaves and twigs to stems and shells, kids will style self-portraits with natural items.
“In October the kids are going to create creepy insects made from spray foam. We are taking off November because the council is hosting Hippie Holidays. December is my favorite month because we will be making homemade Christmas decorations and ornaments,” Schneider said.
The workshop is free and open to the public, they are aimed toward elementary-aged kids. Light refreshments will be served. The workshops are first come, first serve as long as supplies last.
While a recent artist demo had to be canceled due to scheduling issues, Schneider said the council was doing well all things considered.
“We have several events that we have planned for the remaining year,” Schneider said. “We are just so excited to be back in the building creating beautiful art with our community.”
One thing that community can do to help support the council as it attempts to rebuild its workshops and programming is to let people know about what the council has to offer, according to Schneider.
“The biggest thing we need right now is everyone to share our events to get the word out in the community that we’re back up and running,” Schneider said.
The workshops take place on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon and the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council building, 1701 NW Ferris.