CHICKASHA — The Chickasha Festival of Light announced that there would be a new sister attraction happening in December at the Rock Island Train Depot.
The new attraction will be called “December at the Depot” and will occur from 5:30-10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night the first four weekends of December. The new event will have a shuttle that transports patrons to and from the Depot to Shannon Springs Park, pop-up shop vendors for Christmas shopping, food trucks, Santa photos and a few amusement park style rides for children.
The shuttle system is being provided by the Chickasha Public Schools and will cost $2 a person to ride. The only place to purchase a shuttle ticket will be at the Rock Island Train Depot in an effort to encourage patrons to park downtown and enjoy all the Chickasha Avenue has to offer. Shuttle rides will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 10:30 p.m., according to a press release.
The pop-up shop vendors will be inside the Rock Island Train Depot and will offer a variety of gift items. Kendra Scott also will host a special pop-up shop on Dec. 4.
Also, Santa Claus will be in attendance at December at the Depot with photography being provided by Snowflake Photography.
Other special events happening at December at the Depot include free Christmas Pet Photos and a performance by Mitch Williams Band on Saturday, Dec. 11. Additional activities for December at the Depot are being added daily so check their Facebook page for more details.