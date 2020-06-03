“Far out, man,” tickets are on sale for Cheech & Chong’s November performance at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center.
The announcement crowns a jewel of a job by the venue’s event manager Lee Bayless in rescheduling shows postponed during the COVID-19 shutdown as well as booking some big-name events through the rest of the year.
The Cheech & Chong show is slated for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the event center, 2315 E. Gore. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the 21 and older show range from $45 to $85.
Bayless said the duo are an exciting get for this year’s live concert series. He’s already been having numerous calls regarding requests from local medical marijuana operations for the marijuana friendly comedy team to make an appearance. He said the duo will be arriving shortly before their show and will leave Lawton early the next morning so, no dice.
That said, if you still have your tickets for America, Bozz Scaggs and The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular, you’re in the best of luck. Bayless said those tickets will be honored at those shows.
If you’re purchasing tickets, they will be in shorter supply. Bayless said social-distancing considerations are being made. The audience will be separated by the mandatory 6 feet rule except for parties arriving together from the same vehicle.
The Easton Corbin show rescheduled for July 10 has been cancelled.
“We are disappointed that Easton Corbin won’t be performing on our stage in July,” said Lynn Ray, General Manager. “Our guests were excited about him coming to Apache Casino Hotel, but the health and safety for everybody comes first. Hopefully, things will get better soon and the CDC guidelines will adapt so we can get back to putting on great concerts and events.”
Guests who purchased Easton Corbin tickets with a credit/debit card will receive an automatic refund back to their card account. Guests who purchased tickets with cash at the casino box office will need to bring their tickets or receipt and a valid ID to the cashier’s cage for a full refund of their ticket purchase. Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets.
Details are being worked out.