Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.